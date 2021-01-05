January 5, 2021

Finger pointed at poachers after rare lynx killed in France

A female lynx is pictured at the animal park of Sainte-Croix, on June 03, 2020, in Rhodes, eastern France.
A female lynx is pictured at the animal park of Sainte-Croix, on June 03, 2020, in Rhodes, eastern France.

A lynx, one of Europe's rarest mammals, has been found shot dead in eastern France in a suspected killing by poachers, local officials said Tuesday.

The only big cat species to live in the wild in France, the carcass was found on December 31 in the Jura mountains and an autopsy showed it was shot, the local environmental protection agency said in a statement.

The killing of one of the estimated 150 lynx believed to live in France is a "serious blow for the " coming after two lynx were also killed at the start of 2020.

The lynx is detested by some hunters because of the large amount of prey that it consumes. A has been opened and the culprits risk up to three years in prison and a fine of 150,000 euros ($185,000) if caught.

Two-thirds of France's lynx population is in the Jura and the rest is concentrated in the Alps, with a sporadic population in the Vosges mountains also in the east.

Explore further

Wildlife advocates sue US agency to protect Canada lynx

© 2021 AFP

Citation: Finger pointed at poachers after rare lynx killed in France (2021, January 5) retrieved 5 January 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-01-finger-poachers-rare-lynx-france.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Vaccines and Immune Response

2 hours ago

2 questions: illusory "force" between hands, and "wave genetics"

2 hours ago

Falling in love, having sex and being happy makes you live longer?

3 hours ago

Genetic mechanisms of critical illness in Covid-19 - Nature Magazine

18 hours ago

Are Multiple Allelism and Gene Polymorphism the same?

Jan 03, 2021

How do Stem Cells help in Drug trials?

Jan 02, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments