US says snow-loving lynx no longer need special protection

January 11, 2018 by Matthew Brown
US says snow-loving lynx no longer need special protection
In this April 19, 2005 file photo, a Canada lynx heads into the Rio Grande National Forest after being released near Creede, Colo. Wildlife officials said Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, the Canada lynx no longer needs special protections in the United States. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will begin drafting a rule to revoke the animal's threatened species status, which has been in place since 2000. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Wildlife officials say Canada lynx no longer need special protections in the United States following measures to preserve populations of the snow-loving wild cats.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Thursday it will begin drafting a rule to revoke the lynx's threatened species status, which has been in place since 2000.

Some scientists and wildlife advocates have warned that climate change could reduce lynx habitat and the availability of its primary food source—snowshoe hares.

But a two-year review by government biologists concludes lynx populations remain resilient and even have increased versus historical levels in parts of Colorado and Maine.

The animals also are found in Montana, Minnesota, Idaho and Washington state.

Canada lynx are bobcat-sized, but with huge paws to help them navigate deep snow.

Explore further: Wildlife groups sue over imperiled lynx's habitat

Related Stories

Landowners managing habitat to help Canada lynx in Maine

September 7, 2015

The kind of clear-cutting that made the woods of Maine an ideal hunting ground for Canada lynx is a thing of the past, but wildlife experts are trying to recreate enough of that habitat to secure the thick-furred cat's future.

Recommended for you

All in the family: Focused genomic comparisons

January 11, 2018

Found in microbial communities around the world, Aspergillus fungi are pathogens, decomposers, and important sources of biotechnologically-important enzymes. Each Aspergillus species is known to contain more than 250 carbohydrate ...

Scientists make cells that enable the sense of touch

January 11, 2018

Researchers at the Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research at UCLA have, for the first time, coaxed human stem cells to become sensory interneurons—the cells that give us our sense of ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.