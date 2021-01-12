January 12, 2021

New study of Earth's crust shows global growth spurt three billion years ago

by Curtin University

New study of Earth's crust shows global growth spurt three billion years ago
A melt water stream carrying ancient zircon crystals. Credit: Curtin University

Curtin University researchers have used ancient crystals from eroded rocks found in stream sediments in Greenland to successfully test the theory that portions of Earth's ancient crust acted as 'seeds' from which later generations of crust grew.

The findings not only advance an understanding of the production of the Earth's through deep time, along with its structure and composition, but reveal a planet-wide crustal growth spurt three billion years ago when mantle temperatures peaked.

Lead author Professor Chris Kirkland, from Curtin University's Timescales of Mineral Systems Group, said the research used the chemistry of old crystals preserved within stream sediments in arctic Greenland to test the idea that portions of served as seeds for later growth of continents.

"We found there was a widespread bloom in crust production three billion years ago, during a peak in mantle temperatures," Professor Kirkland said.

"Three-billion-year-old magmas from the mantle had penetrated even more ancient four-billion-year-old crust to create rocks of mixed composition.

"Old crust appeared to be critical in continent production as it acted much like a life raft to preserve crust through later stages of earth history.

"The spike in the age of crust production in Greenland matches other regions across the globe and points to a significant widespread event that formed crust relatively early in the history of our planet."

Professor Kirkland said understanding the production of crust improved the understanding of its structure and composition.

"The Earth's crust hosts concentrations of economically valuable ores and minerals but finding them is becoming increasingly challenging as more near-surface deposits are exhausted," Professor Kirkland said.

"Understanding that later crust is 'seeded' on older pre-existing crust refines our understanding of the generation of where certain metals are hosted and ultimately explains the habitable part of our planet."

The study is published in Nature Communications.

Explore further

Probing the origin of the mantle's chemically distinct 'scars'
More information: Nature Communications (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-20514-4
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Curtin University
Citation: New study of Earth's crust shows global growth spurt three billion years ago (2021, January 12) retrieved 12 January 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-01-earth-crust-global-growth-spurt.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
22 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

If the Sahara is caused by the Hadley cell, it should ring the Earth like the Hadley cell, surely?

Jan 10, 2021

Does the world really need 'more power'?

Jan 10, 2021

Why is the CO2 level lower in my house than outside?

Jan 08, 2021

Mw 6.4 Quake Croatia

Dec 29, 2020

Mw 6.8, Chile ... NOW

Dec 27, 2020

Clair Patterson, Measuring Earth's Age, Discovery of Pb contamination

Dec 26, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments