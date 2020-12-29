December 29, 2020

Scientists publish a complete overview of sulfonimide dendrimers

by Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology

Credit: Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology

A research team from the Skoltech Center for Design, Manufacturing and Materials (CDMM) has prepared a comprehensive overview of research on a family of sulfonimide dendrimers that holds promise for optics, photonics, and surface functionalization of materials.

The paper, titled "Sulfonimide-Based Dendrimers: Progress in Synthesis, Characterization, and Potential Applications," was published in the Polymers journal.

There are over 50 dendrimer families, of which some are well studied and amply described in the literature. Some dendrimers are already marketed under various brand names and used in medical applications, while others, such as sulfonimide dendrimers, show great potential for further research and application. Sulfonimide dendrimers are chemically stable, crystalline, and non-toxic, and have a (120-250 °C) and a high glass transition temperature (135-162 °C). Besides, they are biologically compatible with the , which makes them promising drug carriers and contrast agents. Their most remarkable advantage is that their desired properties are easily attained by making the right design and attaching various functional chemical groups onto a 's surface. Thanks to their valuable properties and easy modification, dendrimers can be used in organic synthesis, materials science, and biomedical chemistry.

More information: Julia V. Bondareva et al. Sulfonimide-Based Dendrimers: Progress in Synthesis, Characterization, and Potential Applications, Polymers (2020). DOI: 10.3390/polym12122987
Provided by Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology
Citation: Scientists publish a complete overview of sulfonimide dendrimers (2020, December 29) retrieved 29 December 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-scientists-publish-overview-sulfonimide-dendrimers.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
