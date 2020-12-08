December 8, 2020

New cost-effective technique facilitates study of non-bacterial plant microbiomes

by American Phytopathological Society

plant
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Thanks to a new technique developed by plant pathologists in Connecticut, scientists now have access to an affordable and effective tool to facilitate the study of the entire non-bacterial microbiomes of any plant species.

Like humans, plants have microbiomes. As grow, they recruit beneficial microorganisms from the surrounding soil to colonize the roots. Most plant research focuses on bacteria and fungi, though there are many other microorganisms that can impact plant health, such as nematodes, mites, protists, and fungi.

However, not much is known about the impact of these other microorganisms, in large part because of technical limitations. One such limitation is that samples from or tissues are full of plant DNA, which overrides the DNA signal that scientists use to detect specific microorganisms.

To more accurately sequence and identify the DNA from nematodes, mites, protists, and fungi, scientists from The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station and the University of Connecticut adapted a technology known as "peptide nucleic acid (PNA) clamps" to block plant DNA. They published their results in Phytobiomes Journal.

"These clamps allowed us to examine the entire non-bacterial microbiomes with minimal contamination from the plant itself," explained first author Stephen Taerum. "By adding the clamp, we were able to get three times the sequence information from each plant sample and detect thousands of sequences from rare that were otherwise undetectable."

The clamp they designed blocked DNA from corn, wheat, sorghum, and barley. With small changes, this method can be used to develop clamps that block DNA from other plant species.

"It's a technique that adds only small change to the type of methods many researchers are already using and reveals the presence of many new and different organisms, so we hope people will be encouraged to try it," added project leader Lindsay Triplett. "We are also very accessible, so we encourage researchers to contact us with any questions about PNA clamps."

Triplett, Taerum, and colleagues are now focusing their studies on the role of protists in the rhizosphere microbiome, with the hope to build upon the rich foundation of research laid by marine, soil, and plant protistologists around the world.

Explore further

Timing key in understanding plant microbiomes
More information: Stephen J. Taerum et al, Validation of a PNA Clamping Method for Reducing Host DNA Amplification and Increasing Eukaryotic Diversity in Rhizosphere Microbiome Studies, Phytobiomes Journal (2020). DOI: 10.1094/PBIOMES-05-20-0040-TA
Provided by American Phytopathological Society
Citation: New cost-effective technique facilitates study of non-bacterial plant microbiomes (2020, December 8) retrieved 8 December 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-cost-effective-technique-non-bacterial-microbiomes.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Progress for Gene Therapy and CRISPR against Blood Diseases

5 hours ago

Regarding the Low Flu Vaccine Effectiveness Meme

7 hours ago

What makes it so hard to find a cure for the Corona virus?

7 hours ago

Precisely how does Pfizer's Covid-19 mRNA vaccine work?

15 hours ago

How does the body speed up metabolism?

17 hours ago

A promising therapeutic solution to COVID-19 - using ACE2 decoy

Dec 07, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments