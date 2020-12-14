December 14, 2020

Controlling the speed of light bullets

by Osaka University

Controlling the speed of light bullets
Flying light bullet with variable-velocities (see beam center). Credit: Osaka University

Though it sounds like something straight out of science fiction, controlling the speed of light has in fact been a long-standing challenge for physicists. In a study recently published in Communications Physics, researchers from Osaka University generated light bullets with highly controllable velocities.

According to Albert Einstein's principle of relativity, the is constant and cannot be exceeded; however, it is possible to control the group velocity of optical pulses.

Currently, the spatiotemporal coupling of optical pulses provides an opportunity to control the of three-dimensional non-diffraction optical wave-packets, known as "light bullets," in free space.

In their previous study (Scientific Reports), this group found that by deforming the pulse-front of optical pulses and keeping the phase-front unchanged, the velocity and the acceleration of the generated flying Bessel-Gaussian (diffraction- and dispersion-free) light bullets can be controlled.

"However, the problem is that only one determined motion form, for example, superluminal or subluminal for velocity and accelerating or decelerating for acceleration, can be achieved in a single propagation path," explains corresponding author Zhaoyang Li.

In this newly improved method, by using the combination of a deformable mirror and a , the pulse-front of optical pulses can be arbitrarily deformed, which results in light bullets with arbitrarily-variable velocities (and accelerations) during a single propagation path; e.g., subluminal followed by superluminal and/or accelerating followed by decelerating.

"This non-diffraction light bullet with nearly-programmable flying velocities may bring new opportunities in a wide range of applications, such as communication, bio-imaging, optical detection and processing, particle acceleration and manipulation, radiation generation, among others," says Zhaoyang Li.

Explore further

Researchers develop way to control speed of light, send it backward
More information: Zhaoyang Li et al. Optical wave-packet with nearly-programmable group velocities, Communications Physics (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s42005-020-00481-4

Zhaoyang Li et al. Velocity and acceleration freely tunable straight-line propagation light bullet, Scientific Reports (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-020-68478-1

Journal information: Communications Physics , Scientific Reports

Provided by Osaka University
Citation: Controlling the speed of light bullets (2020, December 14) retrieved 14 December 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-bullets.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Work done via induced charges in a grounded conductor

4 hours ago

Significant figures for special functions (square roots)

12 hours ago

Angular frequency versus normal frequency?

Dec 12, 2020

Question about pressure cooker "jiggler weights"

Dec 10, 2020

Mirror phenomenon -- Concentric halo`s around eyes in a foggy bathroom

Dec 10, 2020

Are subspaces of Hilbert space real?

Dec 09, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments