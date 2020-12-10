December 10, 2020

Aboriginal group urges mining 'reset' after ancient site destroyed

Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto sparked outrage after destroying Indigenous rock shelters at Juukan Gorge in Australia's
Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto sparked outrage after destroying Indigenous rock shelters at Juukan Gorge in Australia's ore-rich Pilbara region in May

Aboriginal landowners have called for a "reset" in Australia's lucrative mining sector after an inquiry pilloried Rio Tinto for blowing up a 46,000-year-old heritage site to expand an iron ore mine.

Rio sparked outrage after destroying caves, known as rock shelters, at Juukan Gorge in Australia's ore-rich Pilbara region in May—against the wishes of the Indigenous Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) people of Western Australia.

An Australian parliamentary inquiry recommended late Wednesday that the Anglo-Australian mining giant pay restitution to the PKKP, rebuild the destroyed site and commit to a permanent moratorium on mining in the area.

The also recommended that all operating in Western Australia review agreements with Indigenous traditional landowners and halt any planned destruction of heritage sites until are bolstered.

PKKP Aboriginal Corporation spokesman Burchell Hayes said that the group welcomed the inquiry's findings.

"The destruction of Juukan Gorge was a global disaster that hit at the hearts of the PKKP people and the greater community," he said.

"We hope the inquiry's preliminary findings prompt a fundamental reset of the sector, particularly in the relationships between Traditional Owners and mining companies; and pave a way forward for more equal partnerships fostered by greater respect and mutual benefit."

Rio Tinto said it was committed to "never again" destroying culturally significant sites and was working to modernise existing agreements with Indigenous groups as well as rehabilitating the Juukan Gorge area and building a facility to store artefacts removed from the site.

The company said it would review the inquiry's recommendations "in the coming days".

"We recognise the destruction of the Juukan rock shelters caused significant pain to the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people and we are working very hard to progress a remedy with them," said Rio Tinto chairman Simon Thompson.

Though Rio Tinto had permission from the state government to blast in the area, the PKKP have said they warned that the placement of some explosives would destroy two heritage .

A public backlash and investor revolt forced the giant's CEO and two top officials to resign in September.

The had contained some of the oldest Aboriginal artefacts ever found in Australia and was considered sacred by the PKKP.

Explore further

Why most Aboriginal people have little say over clean energy projects planned for their land

© 2020 AFP

Citation: Aboriginal group urges mining 'reset' after ancient site destroyed (2020, December 10) retrieved 10 December 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-aboriginal-group-urges-reset-ancient.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why is the CO2 level lower in my house than outside?

Dec 07, 2020

Do equations for groundwater flow refer to water density?

Nov 30, 2020

5G and future 6G terahertz absorbed by water vapour = heating?

Nov 24, 2020

Mw7.0 Greek islands off the coast of western Turkey

Nov 05, 2020

Meridional Heat Transfer - Ocean and Atmosphere

Nov 02, 2020

Today's Climate Change and the Permian-Triassic Boundary

Oct 31, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments