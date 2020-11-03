November 3, 2020

Rare 8,000 year old child burial reveals secrets of the dead

by Jane Faure-Brac, Australian National University

Credit: Australian National University

ANU Archeologists have discovered a rare child burial dating back 8,000 years on Alor Island, Indonesia.

The one-of-its-kind burial for the region is from the early mid-Holocene and gives important insights into burial practices of the time.

Lead researcher Dr. Sofia Samper Carro said the child, aged between four and eight, was laid to rest with some kind of ceremony.

"Ochre pigment was applied to the cheeks and forehead and an ochre-colored cobble stone was placed under the child's head when they were buried," she said.

"Child burials are very rare and this complete burial is the only one from this ," Dr. Samper Carro said.

"From 3,000 years ago to , we start seeing more child burials and these are very well studied. But, with nothing from the early Holocene period, we just don't know how people of this era treated their dead children. This find will change that."

Notably, the child's arm and leg bones were removed before interment and disposed of elsewhere.

"The lack of long bones is a practice that has been documented in several other burials from a similar time period in Java, Borneo and Flores, but this is the first time we have seen it in a child's burial," Dr. Samper Carro said.

Rare 8,000 year old child burial reveals secrets of the dead
Fragmented mandible and cranial vault. The temporo-mandibular joint appears articulated. Credit: Ms Tahlia Stewart, ANU

"We don't know why long bone removal was practiced, but it's likely some aspect of the belief system of the people who lived at this time."

The estimated age of the child based on teeth correspond to a six- to eight-year-old child, but the skeleton is that of a four- to five-year-old child.

"We want to do some further paleo-health research to find out if this smaller skeleton is related to diet or the environment or possibly to being genetically isolated on an island," Dr. Samper Carro said.

Rare 8,000 year old child burial reveals secrets of the dead
Detail of the cobble located below the fragmented cranial vault. Three fragmented ribs and the right clavicle west of the axis. Credit: Ms Tahlia Stewart, ANU

"My earlier work from Alor showed adult skulls were also small. These had a mainly marine diet and there is evidence to suggest protein saturation from a single food source can cause symptoms of mal-nourishment, which affects growth. However, they could have been eating other terrestrial resources such as tubers. By comparing other adult burials we have found from the same time period with this burial in a future project, we hope to build a chronology and general view of burial practices in this region from between 12,000 to 7,000 years ago which at the moment is still scant."

Rare 8,000 year old child burial reveals secrets of the dead
Skeletal elements in dark grey documented from burial (l) and (r) reconstruction of sub-adult frontal bone. Diagonal lines indicate location of ochre pigmentation. Credit: Dr Sofia Samper Carro, ANU

The paper, "Burial practices in the early mid-Holocene of the Wallacean Islands: A sub-adult burial from Gua Makpan, Alor Island, Indonesia," is published in Quaternary International.

More information: Sofia C. Samper Carro et al. Burial practices in the early mid-Holocene of the Wallacean Islands: A sub-adult burial from Gua Makpan, Alor Island, Indonesia, Quaternary International (2020). DOI: 10.1016/j.quaint.2020.10.004
Journal information: Quaternary International

Provided by Australian National University
