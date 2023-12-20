Quaternary International is the official journal of the International Union for Quaternary Research. The objectives are to publish a high quality scientific journal under the auspices of the premier Quaternary association that reflects the interdisciplinary nature of INQUA and records recent advances in Quaternary science that appeal to a wide audience.

Publisher
Elsevier
Website
http://www.journals.elsevier.com/quaternary-international
Impact factor
1.874 (2011)

Quaternary International

New dating results for two Lower Palaeolithic sites in France

A study published in the journal Quaternary International, led by Dr. Mathieu Duval, Ramón y Cajal Research Fellow at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), dates two Lower Paleolithic ...

