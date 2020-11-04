November 4, 2020

Luminescent wood could light up homes of the future

by American Chemical Society

Luminescent wood could light up homes of the future
When exposed to UV light on the outside, a luminescent wood panel (right) lights up an indoor space (as seen through "windows;" red arrows), whereas a non-luminescent panel (left) does not. Credit: Adapted from ACS Nano 2020, DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.0c06110

The right indoor lighting can help set the mood, from a soft romantic glow to bright, stimulating colors. But some materials used for lighting, such as plastics, are not eco-friendly. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Nano have developed a bio-based, luminescent, water-resistant wood film that could someday be used as cover panels for lamps, displays and laser devices.

Consumer demand for eco-friendly, has driven researchers to investigate wood-based thin films for optical applications. However, many materials developed so far have drawbacks, such as poor mechanical properties, uneven lighting, a lack of water resistance or the need for a petroleum-based polymer matrix. Qiliang Fu, Ingo Burgert and colleagues wanted to develop a luminescent wood film that could overcome these limitations.

The researchers treated balsa wood with a solution to remove lignin and about half of the hemicelluloses, leaving behind a porous scaffold. The team then infused the delignified wood with a solution containing quantum dots—semiconductor nanoparticles that glow in a particular color when struck by ultraviolet (UV) light. After compressing and drying, the researchers applied a hydrophobic coating. The result was a dense, water-resistant wood film with excellent mechanical properties. Under UV light, the quantum dots in the wood emitted and scattered an orange light that spread evenly throughout the film's surface.

The team demonstrated the ability of a luminescent panel to light up the interior of a toy house. Different types of could be incorporated into the wood film to create various colors of lighting products, the researchers say.

Explore further

Wood sponge soaks up oil from water
More information: Qiliang Fu et al. Luminescent and Hydrophobic Wood Films as Optical Lighting Materials, ACS Nano (2020). DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.0c06110
Journal information: ACS Nano

Provided by American Chemical Society
Citation: Luminescent wood could light up homes of the future (2020, November 4) retrieved 4 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-luminescent-wood-homes-future.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Does silicone as hard as plastic exist?

Oct 30, 2020

Solar radiation on a horizontal tank

Oct 27, 2020

Biophysics Q: Impact of stiffness (Young's modulus) on stress failure

Oct 24, 2020

Meaning of Chemical Activity

Oct 17, 2020

Helmholtz free energy for mixing?

Oct 11, 2020

BPA in drink and bath

Oct 10, 2020

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

User comments