November 26, 2020

For female flies, mating requires the right musical backdrop

by Howard Hughes Medical Institute

fruit fly
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A new study traces the neural circuit that makes a female fly receptive to a mating advance.

The female fruit fly has discerning standards for her : She'll only signal that she's ready to reproduce once a male fly has serenaded her with the proper courtship song.

Now, new research from scientists at HHMI's Janelia Research Campus identifies the that controls female flies' receptivity to mating. Led by research scientists Kaiyu Wang and Fei Wang, in the lab of group leader Barry Dickson, the team traced the pathway that directs the fly's vaginal plates to open—a sign she's ready to partner up.

"We've identified almost the whole circuit," says Kaiyu Wang.

The pathway integrates messages from two different sets of : neurons that encode whether the fly has already mated, and neurons that are tuned to the sound of the specific courtship song sung by males of her species. If she's paired up recently, or if she's wooed by a different species of fly, the neurons that open her vaginal plates don't fire and the plates remain closed, the team reports November 25 in the journal Nature. But when the fly is still seeking a mate and she hears the song of her species, those signals combined trigger the vaginal plates to open.

The next step is to figure out exactly how the fly's brain encodes the male courtship , and how it distinguishes between songs of different species.

Explore further

Sex, flies and videotape
More information: Kaiyu Wang et al. Neural circuit mechanisms of sexual receptivity in Drosophila females, Nature (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-020-2972-7
Journal information: Nature

Provided by Howard Hughes Medical Institute
Citation: For female flies, mating requires the right musical backdrop (2020, November 26) retrieved 26 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-female-flies-requires-musical-backdrop.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Water analogy in Particle Physics

Nov 25, 2020

Why find the highest order maxima/minima in slit equations?

Nov 25, 2020

Emergence of Complexity and Life

Nov 24, 2020

Can we ignite Jupiter?

Nov 24, 2020

A mathematical description of the physics behind Aurora?

Nov 23, 2020

Definition of plasma

Nov 22, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments