The Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) is headquartered in Chevy Chase, Maryland. HHMI was founded in 1953 and has flourished as the foremost benefactor for basic research in the areas of molecular biology, genetics, immunology and biomedical research. HHMI has a $17.5 billion dollar endowment and yearly awards around $450 million dollars to scientists in university labs involved in scientific pursuits that coincide with industrialists Howard Hughes' goal of discovering the “genesis of life itself”.

Address
4000 Jones Bridge Road Chevy Chase, MD 20815-6789
Website
http://www.hhmi.org/index.html
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Howard_Hughes_Medical_Institute

Decoding the language of cells with the power of proteomics

Hundreds of millions of years ago, single cells joined forces to become multicellular organisms. At the foundation of this multicellular world is the cell surface: the plasma membrane surrounding each cell, where individual ...

Cell & Microbiology

Sep 5, 2024

0

39

Scientists adapt astronomy method to unblur microscopy images

A team led by researchers at HHMI's Janelia Research Campus has adapted a class of techniques employed in astronomy to unblur images of far-away galaxies for use in the life sciences, providing biologists with a faster and ...

Optics & Photonics

Jun 12, 2024

0

281

Artificial intelligence brings a virtual fly to life

By infusing a virtual fruit fly with artificial intelligence, Janelia and Google DeepMind, scientists have created a computerized insect that can walk and fly just like the real thing.

Biotechnology

Mar 15, 2024

0

29

