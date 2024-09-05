The Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) is headquartered in Chevy Chase, Maryland. HHMI was founded in 1953 and has flourished as the foremost benefactor for basic research in the areas of molecular biology, genetics, immunology and biomedical research. HHMI has a $17.5 billion dollar endowment and yearly awards around $450 million dollars to scientists in university labs involved in scientific pursuits that coincide with industrialists Howard Hughes' goal of discovering the “genesis of life itself”.

Address 4000 Jones Bridge Road Chevy Chase, MD 20815-6789 Website http://www.hhmi.org/index.html Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Howard_Hughes_Medical_Institute

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

