November 20, 2020

Staying ahead of the curve with 3-D curved graphene

by Tohoku University

graphene
This visualisation shows layers of graphene used for membranes. Credit: University of Manchester

A team of researchers has amplified 3-D graphene's electrical properties by controlling its curvature.

"Our research showed the conservation and the degradation of the ultra-low dissipative transport of Dirac electrons on the 3-D curved surface for the first time," said Yoichi Tanabe, leading author of the study.

Graphene is a 2-D atomic-layer material, shaped like honeycombs, which possesses excellent electrical, chemical, thermal, and for a wide range of applications such as semiconductors, electrical batteries, and composites.

Graphene sheets stacked together form graphite which makes up the lead in our pencils. However, packing together tightly means it loses its 2-D .

One way to overcome this is to separate the with air-filled pores—like a sponge—at the nanometer scale and make it into a three-dimensional structure. This amplifies graphene's properties for practical purposes.

But doing so is not without its challenges; converting 2-D graphene into 3-D graphene introduces crystal defects and a host of other problems that cause it to lose its desirable characteristics. Little is known about how the degrades the graphene's electric transport properties and whether this is the reason for graphene losing its Dirac fermions.

The research team sought to investigate this by taking a single, 2-D graphene sheet and folding it into a 3-D structure with a bicontinuous and open porous structure.

The structure, with a curvature radius down to 25-50 nanometers, retained the basic electronic properties of 2-D graphene well. Meanwhile, the motion of electrons on the 3-D curvature enhanced electron scattering that had originated from the intrinsic curvature effects. In fact, nanoscale curvature provides a new degree of freedom to manipulate graphene's electronic behaviors for the emergent and unique electrical properties of 3-D graphene.

Explore further

News story: New study reveals unexpected softness of bilayer graphene
More information: Yoichi Tanabe et al. Dirac Fermion Kinetics in 3D Curved Graphene, Advanced Materials (2020). DOI: 10.1002/adma.202005838
Journal information: Advanced Materials

Provided by Tohoku University
Citation: Staying ahead of the curve with 3-D curved graphene (2020, November 20) retrieved 20 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-d-graphene.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
18 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What kind of rubber is "Environmentally Friendly Rubber Material"?

2 hours ago

Does silicone as hard as plastic exist?

Nov 19, 2020

Solar radiation on a horizontal tank

Oct 27, 2020

Biophysics Q: Impact of stiffness (Young's modulus) on stress failure

Oct 24, 2020

Meaning of Chemical Activity

Oct 17, 2020

Helmholtz free energy for mixing?

Oct 11, 2020

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

User comments