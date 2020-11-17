November 17, 2020

New analysis refutes claim that dinosaurs were in decline before asteroid hit

by University of Bath

dinosaurs
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

A new study from researchers at the University of Bath and Natural History Museum looking at the diversity of dinosaurs shows that they were not in decline at the time of their extinction by an asteroid hit 66 million years ago.

The researchers say that had the impact not happened, might have continued to dominate the Earth.

Dinosaurs were widespread globally at the time of the asteroid impact at the end of the Late Cretaceous period, occupying every continent on the planet and were the dominant form of animal of most terrestrial ecosystems.

However, it is still contentious amongst paleobiologists as to whether dinosaurs were declining in diversity at the time of their extinction.

Statistical modelling

In order to address this question, the research team collected a set of different dinosaur family trees and used statistical modelling to assess if each of the main dinosaur groups was still able to produce at this time.

Their study, published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, found that dinosaurs were not in decline before the asteroid hit, contradicting some previous studies. The authors also suggest that had the impact not occurred, dinosaurs might have continued to be the dominant group of land animals on the planet.

First author of the study, Joe Bonsor, is undertaking his Ph.D. jointly at the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath and the Natural History Museum.

He said: "Previous studies done by others have used various methods to draw the conclusion that dinosaurs would have died out anyway, as they were in decline towards the end of the Cretaceous period.

"However, we show that if you expand the dataset to include more recent dinosaur family trees and a broader set of dinosaur types, the results don't actually all point to this conclusion—in fact only about half of them do."

Sampling bias

It is difficult to assess the diversity of dinosaurs due to gaps in the fossil record. This can be due to factors such as which bones are preserved as fossils, how accessible the fossils are in the rock to allow them to be found, and the locations where palaeontologists search for them.

The researchers used to overcome these sampling biases, looking at the rates of speciation of dinosaur families rather than simply counting the number of species belonging to the family.

Joe Bonsor said: "The main point of our paper is that it isn't as simple as looking at a few trees and making a decision—The large unavoidable biases in the and lack of data can often show a decline in species, but this may not be a reflection of the reality at the time.

"Our data don't currently show they were in decline, in fact some groups such as hadrosaurs and ceratopsians were thriving and there's no evidence to suggest they would have died out 66 million years ago had the extinction event not happened."

Whilst mammal existed at the time of the asteroid hit, it was only due to the extinction of the dinosaurs that led to the niches being vacated, allowing mammals to fill them and later dominate the planet.

Explore further

Dinosaurs were thriving before asteroid strike that wiped them out
More information: Dinosaur diversification rates were not in decline prior to the K-Pg boundary, Royal Society Open Science (2020). royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rsos.201195
Journal information: Royal Society Open Science

Provided by University of Bath
Citation: New analysis refutes claim that dinosaurs were in decline before asteroid hit (2020, November 17) retrieved 17 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-analysis-refutes-dinosaurs-decline-asteroid.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
101 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Mw7.0 Greek islands off the coast of western Turkey

Nov 05, 2020

Meridional Heat Transfer - Ocean and Atmosphere

Nov 02, 2020

Today's Climate Change and the Permian-Triassic Boundary

Oct 31, 2020

Question about world average temperatures 1880- early 20th century

Oct 28, 2020

M 5.6 - 10 km WSW of Hafnarfjörður, Iceland

Oct 24, 2020

Mw 7.5 South of Alaskan Peninsula

Oct 20, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments