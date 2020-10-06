October 6, 2020

The Quantum Prisoner, a free scientific and technological video game is now available online

by CEA

The Quantum Prisoner, a free scientific and technological video game is now available online
Credit: CEA

Science, logic, and technology are your best allies in The Quantum Prisoner, a completely free browser-based point-and-click adventure that is today playable in English on PC, Mac and mobile devices and tablets. Featuring 10-12 hours of gameplay, The Quantum Prisoner takes you on a journey around the globe to find out what happened to the physician Artus Cropp, who mysteriously disappeared back in the 1960s. Playing as Zoe, curious and resourceful young woman, you must solve more than 30 technology, science and engineering-based puzzles from operating particle accelerators and fuel cells to robots and more. You will escape perilous situations, progress through your investigation and make a discovery that will change the world!

"As a public science research organization, the CEA aims to open up the exciting world of science to the next generation of budding young brilliant minds and so made The Quantum Prisoner into a completely free game to lower the entry barrier for a fun learning experience," said Roland Lehoucq, astrophysicist at the CEA and scientific advisor of The Quantum Prisoner. "We've designed the game to be accessible even if you don't know anything about science—you learn as you play along, in line with the scientific approach. Informative videos, facts and assistance from the CEA researchers are all at your disposal as you play through increasingly challenging puzzles and learn about environmental and , physics, chemistry and maybe even a bit of quantum physics along the way!"

The Quantum Prisoner is a browser-based game created by the CEA with the sole purpose of making fun and more accessible. The game is completely free with no registration required (unless you want to share your game between several devices), no ads, and can be played on any modern browser without the need of downloading a plug-in, The game can be fully preloaded if you desire to play offline. The Quantum Prisoner is designed for players in the 12/13 age range and over but can be enjoyed by players as young as eight with the help of an adult on some of the more difficult puzzles.

First released in October, 2019 in France (only in French), The Quantum Prisoner received praise at Paris Games Week and has attracted more than 100,000 gamers across the country, receiving positive feedback from the players. Given this success, the CEA has now translated the game into English for a wider audience who can now play for free through any browser from The Quantum Prisoner website.

More information: The Quantum Prisoner is playable online at: quantum-prisoner.com/

Provided by CEA

Citation: The Quantum Prisoner, a free scientific and technological video game is now available online (2020, October 6) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-quantum-prisoner-free-scientific-technological.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Betrayal or cooperation? Analytical investigation of behavior drivers
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

4 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

10 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

17 hours ago

When streets were lit by gas lights

17 hours ago

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)