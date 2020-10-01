October 1, 2020 report

Lidar study suggests carbon storage losses greater than thought in Amazon due to losses at edge of forests

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

LiDAR study suggests carbon storage losses greater than thought in Amazon due to losses at edge of forests
Graphic summary of the main results found in the work. Credit: Celso H. L. Silva Junior

An international team of researchers has found that carbon sequestering losses in the Amazon basin have been undermeasured due to omission of data representing losses at the edges of forests. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes using lidar to estimate the carbon sequestering abilities of trees along the edges of Amazon forests.

Prior research has shown that when part of a forest in the Amazon is cut down, the trees that remain at the edges of the forest are not as robust as those that are situated farther in. This is because they are more exposed to pollution, pesticides, herbicides, etc. In this new effort, the researchers noticed that the reduced sequestering abilities of such trees are not included in studies of sequestering losses in the Amazon basin when deforestation occurs. They suspected such losses are greater than previously thought, as evidenced by large amounts of fragmenting in the Amazon—where forest patches are surrounded by farmlands, much edging occurs.

To find out how much carbon sequestering loss has been occurring in the Amazon, the researchers flew multiple missions above the canopy edges in airplanes with lidar guns aimed downward. The technology is able to determine how healthy trees are by measuring their greenness, and thus how much carbon they are able to absorb. Back on the ground, they fed the data from the lidar guns to with data describing the amount of edge in the Amazon basin. The software used the data from the lidar to calculate the degree of the area's sequestering loss in total over the years 2000 to 2015—947 million tons of carbon. The researchers note that this amount of carbon loss is roughly equal to a third of carbon sequestering loss due to deforestation as it is currently calculated. They also found that sequestering loss due to edging is approximately 7 million tons per year. They suggest this data needs to be included in carbon sequestering loss estimates for the region moving forward.

LiDAR study suggests carbon storage losses greater than thought in Amazon due to losses at edge of forests
Above-ground Carbon Losses in Amazonia (2001-2015). Credit: Celso H. L. Silva Junior

Explore further

Despite high hopes, carbon absorbed by Amazon forest recovery is dwarfed by deforestation emissions
More information: Celso H. L. Silva Junior et al. Persistent collapse of biomass in Amazonian forest edges following deforestation leads to unaccounted carbon losses, Science Advances (2020). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aaz8360
Journal information: Science Advances

© 2020 Science X Network

Citation: Lidar study suggests carbon storage losses greater than thought in Amazon due to losses at edge of forests (2020, October 1) retrieved 1 October 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-lidar-carbon-storage-losses-greater.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
86 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How will climate change affect the US?

Sep 22, 2020

Southern California 4.6 quake at 06:39UTC about 20 miles from here

Sep 19, 2020

M6.9 Central Mid Atlantic Ridge -- NOW

Sep 18, 2020

Life on Earth -- Which appeared first?

Sep 18, 2020

Carnian Pluvial Episode newly identified mass extinction event

Sep 17, 2020

Planetary collision that formed the Moon made life possible on Earth

Sep 16, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments