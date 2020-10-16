October 16, 2020

James Webb Telescope will reveal hidden galaxies

by University of Melbourne

NASA’s James Webb Telescope will reveal hidden galaxies
Madeline Marshall's research has looked at simulations of the James Webb Space Telescope, which is undergoing final tests before being launched to space next year. Credit: Madeline Marshall

Two new studies from the University of Melbourne will help the largest, most powerful and complex space telescope ever built to uncover galaxies never before seen by humanity.

The papers are published in The Astrophysical Journal and the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society and show that NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, scheduled for launch late next year, will reveal hidden .

Powerful lights called 'quasars' are the brightest objects in the universe. Powered by up to a trillion times the mass of our Sun, they outshine entire galaxies of billions of stars. Simulations led by Science Ph.D. candidate, Madeline Marshall, show that while even NASA's Hubble Space Telescope can't see galaxies currently hidden by these quasars, the James Webb Telescope will be able to get past the glare.

"Webb will open up the opportunity to observe these very distant host galaxies for the first time," said Marshall, who conducted her research at the ARC Centre of Excellence in All Sky Astrophysics in 3 Dimensions (ASTRO 3-D).

"That can help us answer questions like: How can black holes grow so big so fast? Is there a relationship between the mass of the galaxy and the mass of the black hole, like we see in the nearby universe?"

Although quasars are known to reside at the centers of galaxies, it has been difficult to tell what those galaxies are like and how they compare to galaxies without quasars.

"Ultimately, Webb's observations should provide new insights into these extreme systems," said ASTRO 3-D co-author Stuart Wyithe of the University of Melbourne. "The data it gathers will help us understand how a black hole could grow to weigh a billion times as much as our Sun in just a billion years. These big black holes shouldn't exist so early because there hasn't been enough time for them to grow so massive."

The University of Melbourne team collaborated with researchers from the US, China, Germany, and The Netherlands to use the Hubble Space Telescope to try to observe these galaxies. They then used a state-of-the-art computer simulation called BlueTides, which was developed by a team led by ASTRO 3-D distinguished visitor, Tiziana Di Matteo, from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US.

"BlueTides is designed to study the formation and evolution of galaxies and quasars in the first billion years of the universe's history," said Yueying Ni of Carnegie Mellon University, who ran the BlueTides simulation. "Its large cosmic volume and enables us to study those rare quasar hosts on a statistical basis."

The team used these simulations to determine what Webb's cameras would see if the observatory studied these distant systems. They found that distinguishing the host galaxy from the quasar would be possible, although still challenging due to the galaxy's small size on the sky.

They also found that the galaxies hosting quasars tended to be smaller than average, spanning only about 1/30 the diameter of the Milky Way despite containing almost as much mass as our galaxy.

"The host galaxies are surprisingly tiny compared to the average galaxy at that point in time," said Marshall.

Explore further

Simulations show Webb Telescope can reveal distant galaxies hidden in quasars' glare
More information: M. A. Marshall et al. Limits to Rest-frame Ultraviolet Emission from Far-infrared-luminous z ≃ 6 Quasar Hosts, The Astrophysical Journal (2020). DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/abaa4c

Madeline A Marshall et al. The host galaxies of z = 7 quasars: predictions from the BlueTides simulation, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (2020). DOI: 10.1093/mnras/staa2982

Journal information: Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society , Astrophysical Journal

Provided by University of Melbourne
Citation: James Webb Telescope will reveal hidden galaxies (2020, October 16) retrieved 16 October 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-james-webb-telescope-reveal-hidden.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Number of known asteroids reaches 1 million

5 hours ago

Q: Volume of the largest ellipsoid in space which contains no stars?

18 hours ago

Huge Hole Found in the Universe

Oct 15, 2020

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Oct 15, 2020

What happens to a small star after burning all of its fuel?

Oct 13, 2020

Some historic remarks on astrometry by Terence Tao

Oct 13, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments