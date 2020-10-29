Hurricane Zeta slams into Louisiana coast

This RAMMB/NOAA satellite image shows Hurricane Zeta moving in the US Gulf Coast towards Louisiana on October 28, 2020, at 17:40 UTC

Hurricane Zeta barreled through the southern United States as a Category 2 storm Wednesday, bringing dangerous winds and surging ocean waves as New Orleans residents were left without power.

Zeta was "moving rapidly through Mississippi and Alabama with dangerous storm surge, strong gusty winds and heavy rain," according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The storm had weakened slightly, packing sustained winds of up to 80 miles (130 kilometers) per hour on Wednesday night.

Mississippi governor Tate Reeves had signed an emergency declaration ahead of Zeta's approach earlier Wednesday, and Alabama governor Kay Ivey took to Twitter to advise state residents to prepare for the storm and "listen to all local advice."

Hurricane and storm surge warnings were lifted for Louisiana, but governor John Bel Edwards urged people to stay inside.

"Today has been hard," he tweeted. "As we continue to weather #Zeta and feel its effects, everyone needs to keep listening to their local leaders and follow any curfews that may be in place."

Trees and power lines had been felled, and the city emergency medical service tweeted that there had been one "electrocution fatality" from a downed power line.

Heavy wind and sheets of rain cut through the city, and power outages were reported in various areas.

Edwards said in an earlier radio interview that nearly 500,000 were without power in the state, including 78 percent of New Orleans.

Most bars on New Orleans's Bourbon Street are closed and shuttered ahead of Hurricane Zeta's landfall

Officials had urged residents to evacuate vulnerable areas or stock up on emergency supplies of food, water and medication for at least three days.

Curfews were in effect for harder-hit coastal areas.

Zeta hit just six days before the presidential election, although it was not expected to affect the outcome, with early voting in Louisiana already finished.

French Quarter deserted

As rainfall and winds began ahead of the storm's arrival, New Orleans residents rushed to prepare, boarding up windows, moving vehicles and boats to higher ground and in some cases stacking sandbags to guard against potential flooding.

The hurricane is the fifth major storm to hit Louisiana this year.

The New Orleans area has repeatedly had to be on guard, though it has been spared so far this year, with the brunt of earlier storms hitting cities such as Lake Charles, some 200 miles (320 kilometers) west near the Texas border.

This time, though, local officials were urgently warning against complacency.

Flooding appeared to be less of a threat this time for the low-lying city—80 percent of which flooded during 2005's Hurricane Katrina—because the storm was fast-moving at 25 miles per hour.

New Orleans's iconic French Quarter was largely deserted ahead of Hurricane Zeta's arrival

Nevertheless, floodgates in the region were being closed and operators of pumps that can struggle to keep water from rising on New Orleans streets during a typical heavy rainfall were at the ready.

Annie Quattlebaum, a 39-year-old biologist, and a group of friends visiting from Denver were stranded when the storm caused their flight to be canceled.

They were roaming the city's famous French Quarter, largely deserted on Wednesday afternoon, in search of an open store to buy drinks and food as they prepared to hunker down in their hotel for the night.

"We've been told by friends that are familiar with this area and familiar with the weather to have snacks and have your phone charged," said a mask-wearing Quattlebaum.

"We're not going to do anything stupid. We're just going to hunker down while it's going on."

'These poor guys'

Along the shores of Lake Catherine, on the far northeastern edge of the city where many locals have weekend homes and commercial fishermen operate, boats were lined up along the higher ground of roadsides.

At Island Marina, Geoff Wallace, 60, secured wood and other material he was using for a construction project to keep it from flying away and becoming missiles.

"It's just a part of living here," he said, gray skies shadowing the marshland and a shrimp boat behind him.

Municipal police remove fallen trees from the streets after the passage of Hurricane Zeta, in Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo state, Mexico

"These poor guys," he said of the marina owners. "They've had to go through this four or five times this year. It gets tiring."

New Orleans remains traumatized by Hurricane Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people 15 years ago.

Hurricane defenses have been vastly improved since then but have not yet been truly tested in the New Orleans area.

Zeta had strengthened to a Category 2 storm on a five-grade scale before landfall.

The hurricane brought strong winds and heavy rains to Mexico's Caribbean coast on Tuesday after making landfall near the resort town of Tulum.

It is the 27th storm of an unusually active Atlantic hurricane season.

In September, meteorologists were forced to use the Greek alphabet to name Atlantic storms for only the second time ever, after the 2020 hurricane season blew through their usual list, ending on Tropical Storm Wilfred.

Scientists say there will likely be an increase in powerful storms as the ocean surface warms due to climate change.

© 2020 AFP