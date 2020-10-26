October 26, 2020

Graphing by hand promote understanding of algebraic formulas

by Leiden University

math
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

For many students, algebraic formulas are "abracadabra": they lack symbol sense. Symbol sense includes identifying the structure of algebraic formulas, giving meaning to them, and reasoning with and about formulas. Besides basic skills, symbol sense is needed to solve algebraic problems and it is not known how to teach symbol sense systematically.

Sketching graphs

In his thesis, "Graphing formulas by hand to promote symbol : Becoming friends with algebraic formulas," Peter Kop explored how teaching graphing formulas by hand (i.e. sketching a graph of a ) could promote grade 11 and 12 ' symbol sense. The GQR-design (Graphing formulas through recognition and qualitative reasoning),a series of lessons about graphing formulas, is based on expert research and pays explicit attention to recognition of basic function families and features, and to qualitative reasoning, that focuses on the global shape of a graph, with global descriptions and ignoring what is not relevant. These aspects get little attention in regular education, that often focuses on algebraic manipulation.

Symbol sense

Kop found that students improved their insight into formulas and found a positive correlation between students' abilities to graph formulas and their abilities to solve non-routine algebra problems with symbol sense. The students were able to use essential aspects of symbol sense, learned in the context of graphing formulas, such as taking a global view for recognition, qualitative , and questioning a formula, when solving algebra problems. Students themselves thought that they understood formulas better after the intervention.

In the future, when technology will take over the manipulation of algebraic formulas, symbol sense will become even more important. Graphing formulas could promote students' sense in upper secondary school, and therefore deserves a prominent place in the mathematics curriculum.

Provided by Leiden University

Citation: Graphing by hand promote understanding of algebraic formulas (2020, October 26) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-graphing-algebraic-formulas.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Study shows 'readability' scores are largely inaccurate
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are excuses for academic parties getting thinner or is it just me?

Sep 7, 2024

AAPT 2024 Summer Meeting Boston, MA (July 2024) - are you going?

Sep 2, 2024

RIP Edward "Joe" Redish (1942 - 2024), Physics Education

Sep 2, 2024

Incandescent bulbs in teaching

Aug 21, 2024

How to explain Bell's theorem to non-scientists

Aug 18, 2024

Free Abstract Algebra curriculum in Urdu and Hindi

Aug 17, 2024

More from STEM Educators and Teaching

Load comments (0)