October 29, 2020

Identifying biomolecule fragments in ionising radiation

by Springer

electron
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

When living cells are bombarded with fast, heavy ions, their interactions with water molecules can produce randomly scattered 'secondary' electrons with a wide range of energies. These electrons can then go on to trigger potentially damaging reactions in nearby biological molecules, producing electrically charged fragments. So far, however, researchers have yet to determine the precise energies at which secondary electrons produce certain fragments. In a new study published in EPJ D, researchers in Japan led by Hidetsugu Tsuchida at Kyoto University define for the first time the precise exact ranges in which positively and negatively charged fragments can be produced.

Through a better understanding of how biomolecules such as DNA are damaged by ionizing radiation, researchers could make important new advances towards more effective cancer therapies. Like molecular bullets, will leave behind nanometre-scale tracks as they pass through water; scattering secondary as they deposit their energy. These electrons may then either attach themselves to nearby molecules if they have lower energies, potentially causing them to fragment afterwards; or they may trigger more direct fragmentation if they have higher energies. Since water comprises 70% of all molecules in living cells, this effect is particularly pronounced in biological tissues.

In their previous research, Tsuchida's team bombarded liquid droplets containing the amino acid glycine with fast, heavy carbon ions, then identified the resulting fragments using mass spectrometry. Drawing on these results, the researchers have now used computer models incorporating random sampling methods to simulate secondary electron scattering along a carbon ion's water track. This allowed them to calculate the precise spectra of secondary electrons produced during ion bombardment; revealing how they related to the different types of glycine fragment produced. Through this approach, Tsuchida and colleagues showed that while electrons with energies lower 13 electronvolts (eV) went on to produce negatively charged fragments including ionized cyanide and formate, those in the range between 13eV and 100eV created positive fragments such as methylene amine.

Explore further

Measuring electron emission from irradiated biomolecules
More information: Hidetsugu Tsuchida et al, Relation between biomolecular dissociation and energy of secondary electrons generated in liquid water by fast heavy ions, The European Physical Journal D (2020). DOI: 10.1140/epjd/e2020-10172-x
Provided by Springer
Citation: Identifying biomolecule fragments in ionising radiation (2020, October 29) retrieved 29 October 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-biomolecule-fragments-ionising.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Homemade cloud chamber not working

3 hours ago

Tunnel to space

20 hours ago

If pressure decreases, does temperature then decrease?

Oct 27, 2020

What comes on top of a generator of a PDE?

Oct 24, 2020

A Principle Explanation of the “Mysteries” of Modern Physics

Oct 22, 2020

Calculating torque from moment results in CFD analysis

Oct 21, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments