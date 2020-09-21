September 21, 2020

NASA sees Wilfred degenerate into a trough

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

winds
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Former Tropical Storm Wilfred weakened in the Central Atlantic Ocean and NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a visible image after the storm became a trough or elongated area of low pressure.

On Sunday, Sept. 20 at 11 p.m. EDT, NOAA's National Hurricane Center issued their final advisory on Wilfred. Wilfred degenerated into a trough of low or elongated areas of low pressure. At that time, the remnants of Wilfred were located near latitude 15.9 degrees north latitude and longitude 47.4 degrees west. The remnants were moving toward the west near 17 mph (28 kph), and this general motion should continue during the next day or two.

Maximum sustained winds were near 35 mph (55 kph) and forecasters expect winds to continue decreasing over the next couple of days.

Northwesterly continued to take a toll on Wilfred. Infrared satellite imagery along with scatterometer () data indicated that Wilfred's low-level circulation had become an open trough of low pressure. Therefore, Wilfred was no longer a tropical cyclone.

On Sept. 20, the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured a of Wilfred as it opened up into an elongated area of low in the Central North Atlantic Ocean. The remaining thunderstorm development appeared to have a linear shape. Those storms appear to be the result of the system interacting with an upper-level trough located to its northwest.

The trough should continue to move westward at a slightly slower forward speed until it weakens and dissipates within a few days.

NASA Researches Tropical Cyclones

Hurricanes/tropical cyclones are the most powerful weather events on Earth. NASA's expertise in space and scientific exploration contributes to essential services provided to the American people by other federal agencies, such as hurricane weather forecasting.

For more than five decades, NASA has used the vantage point of space to understand and explore our home planet, improve lives and safeguard our future. NASA brings together technology, science, and unique global Earth observations to provide societal benefits and strengthen our nation. Advancing knowledge of our home planet contributes directly to America's leadership in space and .

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Citation: NASA sees Wilfred degenerate into a trough (2020, September 21) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2020-09-nasa-wilfred-degenerate-trough.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NASA confirms development of record-breaking tropical storm Wilfred, ending hurricane list
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)