September 10, 2020

Study provides insights on bouncing back from job loss

by Wiley

Stress associated with job loss can have a host of negative effects on individuals that may hinder their ability to become re-employed. A new study published in the Journal of Employment Counseling examines the importance of self-regulation for enabling people to effectively search for a new job and to maintain their psychological well-being. This trait allows people to manage their emotions and behaviors to produce positive results, and to consider adversity as a positive challenge rather than a hindrance.

The study involved an online survey completed by 185 individuals who had recently been laid off and had not yet been re-employed. High levels of self-regulation predicted better well-being, job search clarity, and job search self-efficacy (the belief that one can successfully perform specific job search behaviors and obtain employment).

The findings suggest that employment counseling efforts should help people improve their self-regulation in order to achieve after .

"Together, results of this study suggest that the components of are key to a comprehensive model of resiliency, which plays a crucial role in enhancing well-being and re-employment outcomes during individuals' search for employment," said lead author Matthew J. W. McLarnon, Ph.D., MSc, of Mount Royal University, in Canada.

More information: Journal of Employment Counseling , onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/joec.12149
