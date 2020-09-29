September 29, 2020

More than half of construction industry insiders think industry is not sustainable, study finds

by University of Melbourne

More than half of construction industry insiders think industry is not sustainable, study finds
The project aimed to ‘take the temperature’ of the industry and identify areas which might benefit from further research. Credit: Raine Arthur/Unsplash

A new University of Melbourne research project on the health of the Australian construction industry has found more than half of industry insiders who were surveyed thought the industry was not healthy or sustainable.

Undertaken by a research team from Melbourne Law School with support from the Society of Construction Law Australia, the Australian Construction Industry Forum and the Australasian Procurement and Construction Council, the project aimed to 'take the temperature' of the industry and identify areas which might benefit from further research and consideration. Part of the study involved surveying a group of professionals, lawyers and students.

A report on the project's key findings has been released, which shows that:

  • 55% of were of the view that the Australian is not healthy or sustainable
  • 50% of respondents were optimistic about the future of the industry
  • Industry insiders who were surveyed estimated that there could be a to the industry and the community of between 5 and 15% if behaviours, attitudes and practices prevalent in the industry were improved
  • The two changes which industry considered had the greatest potential to drive positive change were more appropriate risk allocation and the adoption of more collaborative practices—these were more significant than any other potential changes.

Co-lead author Professor John Sharkey AM said "The construction industry in Australia generates over $360 billion in revenue, producing around nine% of Australia's Gross Domestic Product. In 2019, over 1.15 million people were employed in the construction industry—that's nine% of the Australian workforce. Governments at all levels spend a significant amount on construction and infrastructure and this amount is increasing.

"Given this landscape, it is appropriate to pause and consider the health of the Australian construction industry, particularly given the important role the industry will likely have for Australia's from the COVID-19 pandemic."

Melbourne Law School Enterprise Fellow and co-lead author Mr Phillip Greenham said that improvements to the industry will not only benefit the industry itself, but will also maximise prospects for the wider community.

"Reducing the cost of construction can generate very significant benefits for the community, particularly in a time of high levels of government spending on construction and infrastructure," Mr Greenham said.

"Reducing the occurrence, complexity and cost of disputes, through enhanced collaboration and balanced risk allocation, will result in more money being available for the actual projects and greater predictability as to outcomes."

More information: The full report is available online: law.unimelb.edu.au/__data/asse … -Research-Report.pdf

Provided by University of Melbourne

Citation: More than half of construction industry insiders think industry is not sustainable, study finds (2020, September 29) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2020-09-industry-insiders-sustainable.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Construction: How to turn 36 seconds into $5.4 billion
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)