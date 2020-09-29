September 29, 2020

Plant droplets serve as nutrient-rich food for insects

by Rutgers University

Plant droplets serve as nutrient-rich food for insects
Droplets, known as guttation, at the margins of a highbush blueberry leaf. Credit: Pablo Urbaneja-Bernat

Small watery droplets on the edges of blueberry bush leaves are loaded with nutrients for many insects, including bees, wasps and flies, according to a Rutgers-led study, the first of its kind.

The study, published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences, suggests that these are an important but underexplored feature in plants, with for insects in agricultural and .

"Our study shows for the first time that plant 'guttation' - fluid from sap secreted at the edges and tips of leaves—is a nutrient-rich source of food for insects," said senior author Cesar Rodriguez-Saona, a professor and extension specialist in the Department of Entomology in the School of Environmental and Biological Sciences at Rutgers University-New Brunswick.

Many insects such as bees, wasps and flies drink the , which arise on nights with high levels of moisture in soil, and biologists considered them only as a source of water for insects. But the droplets are rich in carbohydrates and contain proteins that are essential for many , according to Rodriguez-Saona.

In an experiment in Rutgers blueberry fields, insects with three different feeding lifestyles (an herbivore, a parasitic wasp and a predator) increased their ability to survive and reproduce when they fed on plant guttation droplets during their entire adult lives.

The droplets were also present in blueberry fields through the entire season and their presence doubled the abundance of beneficial insects—parasitic wasps and predators—that protect plants from pests. As a result, droplets might reduce the many problems caused by pests in crops, including invasive pests. And the researchers suggest that might occur in numerous crops where the droplet phenomenon is common, such as rice, wheat, barley, rye, oats, sorghum, corn, tobacco, tomatoes, strawberries and cucumbers, among others.

"These findings are important for the conservation of beneficial insects because they can find and feed on droplets when pollen, nectar, hosts or prey are scarce," Rodriguez-Saona said.

Overall, the results demonstrate that the droplet phenomenon is highly reliable, compared with other plant-derived food sources such as nectar, and it increases the communities and fitness of insects, the study says.

Next steps include investigating the nutritional quality of droplets from other plant species and their fitness benefits for insects, as well as testing whether insecticides remain in droplets after being applied and affect beneficial .

Explore further

Plants produce nutrient-rich substances for insects at night
More information: Pablo Urbaneja-Bernat et al, Plant guttation provides nutrient-rich food for insects, Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2020). DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2020.1080
Journal information: Proceedings of the Royal Society B

Provided by Rutgers University
Citation: Plant droplets serve as nutrient-rich food for insects (2020, September 29) retrieved 29 September 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-09-droplets-nutrient-rich-food-insects.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Crows cognitive behaviors suggest conscious experiences

1 hour ago

COVID data comments

6 hours ago

Using Far-UVC Light To Kill Airborne Human Coronaviruses

11 hours ago

Odd evolutionary outcomes: green fur, body fat, anything else?

12 hours ago

Oldest human tracks found in Arabian Peninsula

Sep 27, 2020

What are all the ways to grow grey matter in the human brain?

Sep 25, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments