August 6, 2019 report

Neonicotinoids may have an unexplored harmful exposure route to beneficial insects

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

Study suggests neonicotinoids represent an unexplored harmful exposure route to beneficial insects via honeydew
These are honeybees feeding on honeydew of whiteflies in citrus trees. Credit: Alejandro Tena

A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in Spain has found neonicotinoids represent an unexplored harmful exposure route to beneficial insects via honeydew. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the group describes their study of beneficial insect exposure to neonicotinoids and what they learned.

Prior research has shown that the application of neonicotinoids, a class of insecticides, to farm plants can harm via pollen. In this new effort, the researchers have found that it can also harm beneficial insects via honeydew.

Honeydew is a sticky liquid produced by insects such as mealybugs, aphids, psyllid and whiteflies, which feed on containing sugars. The insects leave the honeydew on plants they visit, and other insects such as pollinating hoverflies and come by and eat it. In this new effort, the researchers have found that neonicotinoids can wind up in the honeydew, which kills the insects that eat it. The problem is that the insects that consume the tainted honeydew and are killed by it are not the intended targets of the neonicotinoids, and include beneficial insects. The researchers made this discovery by applying neonicotinoids to test citrus trees, both directly as a spray and in water to the soil, and then collected honeydew made by citrus mealybugs that fed on them. The researchers then fed the honeydew to two types of beneficial insects—hoverflies and parasitic wasps.

Study suggests neonicotinoids represent an unexplored harmful exposure route to beneficial insects via honeydew
Credit: Alex Boersma

The researchers report that a majority of the hoverflies and approximately half of the wasps died within three days of consuming the honeydew. In sharp contrast, only 6 to 15 percent of the hoverflies and in a died within the same time frame. The researchers also took a closer look at the honeydew samples and found detectable levels of neonicotinoids in a significant fraction of them. Samples of honeydew from the control trees showed no signs of neonicotinoids.

The experiment results show that is possible that beneficial insects are being killed by eating honeydew contaminated with neonicotinoids, suggesting a new source of danger for them, according to the researchers.

Explore further

Effect of insecticides on damselflies greater than expected
More information: Miguel Calvo-Agudo et al. Neonicotinoids in excretion product of phloem-feeding insects kill beneficial insects, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2019). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1904298116
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

© 2019 Science X Network

Citation: Neonicotinoids may have an unexplored harmful exposure route to beneficial insects (2019, August 6) retrieved 6 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-neonicotinoids-unexplored-exposure-route-beneficial.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
23 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration