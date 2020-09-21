September 21, 2020

Combining two tools would boost understanding of climate change

by Rutgers University

How to get a handle on carbon dioxide uptake by plants
A tall tower with instruments to measure carbon dioxide and light at Niwot Ridge, Colorado. Credit: Christian Frankenberg tall tower with instruments to measure carbon dioxide and light at Niwot Ridge, Colorado. Credit: Christian Frankenberg

How much carbon dioxide, a pivotal greenhouse gas behind global warming, is absorbed by plants on land? It's a deceptively complicated question, so a Rutgers-led group of scientists recommends combining two cutting-edge tools to help answer the crucial climate change-related question.

"We need to understand how the Earth is breathing now to know how resilient it will be to future change," according to a paper in the journal Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society. The early online version was published in April 2020 and the final online version in September 2020.

Global observations suggest that take up about as much as they emit. Measuring how much carbon dioxide is absorbed by plants on land is complicated by the carbon exhaled simultaneously by plants and soils, the paper notes.

While plants absorb a portion of the increasing emissions of carbon dioxide from fossil fuel burning, scientists have a difficult time determining how much, said lead author Mary Whelan, an assistant professor in the Department of Environmental Sciences in the School of Environmental and Biological Sciences at Rutgers University-New Brunswick.

"By combining two tools that correspond to potential carbon uptake and light captured by leaves, we'll know how much carbon dioxide could remain in the atmosphere," Whelan said. "The two communities of scientists who use these tools need to come together, with the help of funding."

The tools focus on two indicators of photosynthesis, when plants harness sunlight to turn carbon dioxide and water into carbohydrates, generating oxygen. One indicator is , a natural trace gas absorbed by plants. The second, called solar-induced fluorescence, is light emitted by leaves during photosynthesis.

Combining the two tools will help reveal how much carbon is being absorbed by ecosystems and the consequences for the water cycle. Collecting data via satellites, in the air and on the ground will help improve models to predict changes in the future, according to the paper.

Explore further

How much carbon can the land absorb with more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere?
More information: Mary E. Whelan et al, Scientific Communities Striving for a Common Cause: Innovations in Carbon Cycle Science, Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society (2020). DOI: 10.1175/BAMS-D-19-0306.1
Journal information: Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society

Provided by Rutgers University
Citation: Combining two tools would boost understanding of climate change (2020, September 21) retrieved 21 September 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-09-combining-tools-boost-climate.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How will climate change affect the US?

3 hours ago

Southern California 4.6 quake at 06:39UTC about 20 miles from here

Sep 19, 2020

Sea breeze and Chinese lantern question

Sep 19, 2020

M6.9 Central Mid Atlantic Ridge -- NOW

Sep 18, 2020

Life on Earth -- Which appeared first?

Sep 18, 2020

Carnian Pluvial Episode newly identified mass extinction event

Sep 17, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments