September 24, 2020

Camera traps show impact of recreational activity on wildlife

by University of British Columbia

Camera traps show impact of recreational activity on wildlife
Wildlife tended to avoid places that were recently visited by recreational users Credit: Robin Naidoo

The COVID-19 pandemic has fired up interest in outdoor activities in our parks and forests. Now a new UBC study highlights the need to be mindful of how these activities may affect wildlife living in protected areas.

Researchers placed motion-activated cameras on the trails in and around the South Chilcotin Mountains Provincial Park in southwestern B.C., a region popular for its and recreational activities such as hiking, , ATV riding and mountain biking. Overall, they found that —like the elevation or the condition of the forest around a camera location—were generally more important than in determining how often wildlife used the trails.

However, there were still significant impacts. Deeper analysis of trail use captured by the cameras showed that all wildlife tended to avoid places that were recently visited by recreational users. And they avoided mountain bikers and motorized vehicles significantly more than they did hikers and horseback riders.

The researchers focused on 13 species including , black bear, moose, mule deer and wolf.

"We wanted to better understand the relative impacts of human recreation in this region, given its increasing popularity. We already know that motorized vehicle access can disrupt wildlife; our initial findings suggest that other types of recreation may also be having impacts," said study author Robin Naidoo, a UBC adjunct professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability.

Camera traps show impact of recreational activity on wildlife
Wildlife avoided mountain bikers and motorized vehicles significantly more than they did hikers and horseback riders Credit: Robin Naidoo

Like many parks, the South Chilcotin Mountains provincial park and nearby regions are experiencing growing pressure from human activities—both recreational and industrial. According to Naidoo, the study confirms that camera traps can effectively monitor both wildlife and human trail use in these and other remote regions. "We'll be able to collect more information over time and build a solid basis for research findings that can ultimately inform public policy," he added

"Study co-author Cole Burton, a professor of forestry at UBC and the Canada Research Chair in terrestrial mammal conservation, says further research will be needed before any firm conclusions can be drawn.

Camera traps show impact of recreational activity on wildlife
Recreational activities may affect wildlife living in protected areas. Credit: Robin Naidoo

"This is the first year of our multiyear study of the region. We'll continue to observe and to analyze, so that we can better understand and mitigate the effects of these different human activities on wildlife," said Burton. "Outdoor recreation and sustainable use of forest landscapes are important, but we need to balance them with potential disruption of the ecosystem and the loss of important species."

Explore further

Outdoor recreation in protected areas negatively impacts wildlife
More information: Robin Naidoo et al, Relative effects of recreational activities on a temperate terrestrial wildlife assemblage, Conservation Science and Practice (2020). DOI: 10.1111/csp2.271
Provided by University of British Columbia
Citation: Camera traps show impact of recreational activity on wildlife (2020, September 24) retrieved 24 September 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-09-camera-impact-recreational-wildlife.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What are all the ways to grow grey matter in the human brain?

16 minutes ago

Oldest human tracks found in Arabian Peninsula

2 hours ago

Soliton model of the action potential

4 hours ago

Estimating asymptomatic COVID-19 infections and policy effects

8 hours ago

Remdesivir - a possible treatment for COVID-19?

11 hours ago

Is a black skin related to melanin's relation with adrenaline?

Sep 23, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments