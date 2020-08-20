August 20, 2020

Increasing graduation rates of students of color with more faculty of color

by Wiley

students
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A new analysis published in Public Administration found that student graduation rates improve as more faculty employed by a college or university share sex and race/ethnic identities with students.

The analysis focuses on the concept of intersectionality, which seeks to understand how aspects of a person's social and political identities—such as gender, race, class, sexuality, ability, and —may combine to create aspects of discrimination and privilege.

The findings demonstrate an opportunity to help marginalized students: by hiring faculty with shared intersectional identities.

"We are the first study to show how the intersectional identity of the representative can improve the outcomes of the represented," said author Daniel L. Fay, MPA, Ph.D., of Florida State University. "Studies of representation should not overlook the importance of intersectional representation. Women or men of color serving as elected officials, political appointees, and managers can best represent and improve the outcomes for women or men of color, respectively.

Dr. Fay noted that future studies should look beyond race/ethnicity and sex to examine the effects of the intersection of other identities.

Explore further

Age discrimination laws don't protect older women as they do older men
More information: Public Administration, DOI: 10.1111/padm.12691
Provided by Wiley
Citation: Increasing graduation rates of students of color with more faculty of color (2020, August 20) retrieved 20 August 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-08-students-faculty.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Can the human body affect a radio receiver?

7 hours ago

How is physical Information "encoded"?

15 hours ago

Pressure in a sealed vessel

20 hours ago

Torricelli Vacuum Experiment

21 hours ago

Imaging Emitted Covid 19 Samples with an Electron Microscope

Aug 17, 2020

Mars: estimations about its colonization - liquid water issue

Aug 14, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments