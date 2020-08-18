August 18, 2020

NASA-NOAA satellite snaps image of tropical storm Higos in South China Sea

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA-NOAA satellite snaps image of tropical storm Higos in South China Sea
NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided forecasters with a visible image of Tropical Storm Higos in the South China Sea on Aug. 18. Credit: NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS)

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over the South China Sea and captured a visible image of Tropical Storm Higos. Higos is headed for landfall in southeastern China.

The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard Suomi NPP provided a visible image of Tropical Storm Higos is it moved in a northwesterly direction and toward a landfall in southeastern China. The VIIRS image revealed deep, persistent convection and developing thunderstorms obscuring a low-level circulation center. The VIIRS image also showed there were bands of thunderstorms wrapping around the northern periphery of the system.

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC), Tropical Storm Higos had maximum sustained winds near 45 knots (52 mph/83 kph). It was located near latitude 21.3 degrees north and longitude 114.3 degrees east, about 82 nautical miles south-southeast of Hong Kong, China.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) expects Higos to continue moving west-northwest until landfall. Warm sea surface temperatures and low wind shear will fuel intensification so it expected to peak at 50 knot (58 mph/93 kph) sustained winds before landfall, south of Hong Kong. JTWC noted, "After landfall, the rugged terrain of mainland China, in addition to increasing (outside winds that blow at different levels of the atmosphere that can weaken a storm), will cause the system to begin dissipating over land and rapidly erode the system to full dissipation over land by 36 hours.

For more than five decades, NASA has used the vantage point of space to understand and explore our home planet, improve lives and safeguard our future. NASA brings together technology, science, and unique global Earth observations to provide societal benefits and strengthen our nation. Advancing knowledge of our home planet contributes directly to America's leadership in space and scientific exploration.

Explore further

NASA finds Mekkhala coming apart after landfall in Southeastern China
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: NASA-NOAA satellite snaps image of tropical storm Higos in South China Sea (2020, August 18) retrieved 18 August 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-08-nasa-noaa-satellite-snaps-image-tropical.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Highest theoretical temperature on Earth

12 hours ago

Time to Ban Palm Oil?

Aug 17, 2020

What causes the weather? (not the seasons)

Aug 14, 2020

Earthquake; Sparta, NC; 5.1

Aug 09, 2020

Center of Isaias passes near, pressure drop graph local weather

Aug 04, 2020

Silence of Canadian Cities: COVID19 Lockdown and Seismic Vibrations

Jul 28, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments