August 25, 2020

A galaxy's stop-and-start young radio jets

by National Radio Astronomy Observatory

A galaxy's stop-and-start young radio jets
Credit: Lister et al.; Sophia Dagnello, NRAO/AUI/NSF

In this image, made with the National Science Foundation's Very Long Baseline Array (VLBA), young, radio-emitting jets of material emerge from the core of an elliptical galaxy some 500 million light-years from Earth. After NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope detected high-energy gamma rays coming from the object, scientists used the VLBA to make high-resolution images of the galaxy, dubbed TXS 0128+554.

This image is a composite of six VLBA images made at observing frequencies ranging from 2.2 GigaHertz (GHz) to 22.2 GHz. The broad lobes on either side of the bright core are the result of jet activity that began roughly 80 years ago. The gap between these lobes and the central region indicates, the scientists said, that the jet activity stopped sometime after that, then resumed about 10 years ago.

"These are among the youngest known jets in such systems, and only a handful are known to emit gamma-rays," said Matthew Lister, of Purdue University.

The bright edges of the lobes are where the ejected material, moving at about a third the speed of light, impacted material within the galaxy. The bright emitting areas total about 35 light-years across, and are at the core of the galaxy, where a about one million times the mass of the Sun resides.

Explore further

Very high energy gamma-ray emission from a radio galaxy
More information: M. L. Lister et al, TXS 0128+554: A Young Gamma-Ray-emitting Active Galactic Nucleus with Episodic Jet Activity, The Astrophysical Journal (2020). DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/aba18d
Journal information: Astrophysical Journal

Provided by National Radio Astronomy Observatory
Citation: A galaxy's stop-and-start young radio jets (2020, August 25) retrieved 25 August 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-08-galaxy-stop-and-start-young-radio-jets.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Speculative Term in Drake's Equation

5 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

22 hours ago

Does a particular star's brightness change throughout the year?

Aug 24, 2020

Can astronomical observation take place in daylight in Antacrtica?

Aug 24, 2020

Effects of hydrogen anions in the solar atmosphere

Aug 24, 2020

What is the definition of a black hole?

Aug 23, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments