August 11, 2020

Analysis pinpoints most important forests for biodiversity and conservation in Central Africa

by Wildlife Conservation Society

Analysis pinpoints most important forests for biodiversity and conservation in Central Africa
Forest elephant in Nouabale Ndoki National Park, Republic of Congo. Credit: Forrest Hogg/WCS

A study by WCS and partners produced new analyses to pinpoint the most important forests for biodiversity conservation remaining in Central Africa. The results highlight the importance of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), northern Republic of Congo, and much of Gabon as the most important countries in Central Africa for safeguarding biodiversity and intact forests.

The study combines new datasets on forests to identify where the most intact forests remain across this vast area with previous work that identified strongholds for bonobos, elephants, gorillas, and chimpanzees across the region. The results reveal that the Democratic Republic of Congo has the largest amount of priority areas in the region, containing more than half, followed by Gabon, the Republic of Congo, and Cameroon. Specific regions include: the Salonga area and East-central DRC; northern Republic of Congo; extensive areas in Gabon including Crystal Mountains (Monts de Cristal) and Chaillu Mountains (Monts de Chaillu), areas along the coast, and the north-east.

The authors compared their approach to one that solely prioritizes forest intactness based on a forest fragmentation and degradation model, and models of human pressures on the forest, to one that aims to achieve only biodiversity representation objectives, and one that combines them all. They found that when priorities are only based on forest intactness without considering biodiversity representation, there are significantly fewer biodiversity benefits and vice versa.

The study's lead author, Dr. Hedley Grantham, WCS Director of Conservation Planning, said: "This study shows that just prioritizing forests based on their condition will trade-off biodiversity representation benefits, and vice versa will miss locations for preserving the remaining intact forests important for many species in an increasingly human-dominated world. Our approach can inform various types of conservation strategies, including land-use planning, carbon payments, protected area expansion, community forest management, and forest concession plans."

The forests of Central Africa contain some of Earth's few remaining intact forests. These forests are increasingly threatened by , agriculture, and unsustainable extraction of natural resources (e.g., minerals, bushmeat, and timber), all of which is leading to deforestation and forest degradation, particularly defaunation, and hence causing declines in biodiversity and a significant increase in carbon emissions.

Co-author WCS Conservation Scientist Fiona "Boo" Maisels said: "By highlighting areas of high importance for and forest intactness, our analysis can guide national infrastructure and agricultural development plans to the areas of low conservation value, thus simultaneously enabling sustainable development and sound stewardship"

Olivia Rickenbach led the development of guidelines on High Conservation Value (HCV) identification and management for Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified forest management in the Congo Basin. She notes: "FSC initiated and coordinated the collaboration that produced this analysis. It was sparked by the lack of readily available data and decision-making tools which could identify the most important zones for at a landscape level. The analysis was also needed due to the regional critique of IFLs (Intact Forest Landscapes) as indicators to define such areas. Draft HCV guidelines were approved in November 2019 by the regional working group supervising this task; they now propose this method and data to identify HCV 2 areas."

Explore further

Loss of forest intactness increases extinction risk in birds
More information: Grantham H.S., Spatial priorities for conserving the most intact biodiverse forests within Central Africa, 2020, Environmental Research Letters. doi.org/10.1088/1748-9326/ab9fae
Journal information: Environmental Research Letters

Provided by Wildlife Conservation Society
Citation: Analysis pinpoints most important forests for biodiversity and conservation in Central Africa (2020, August 11) retrieved 11 August 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-08-analysis-important-forests-biodiversity-central.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What causes the weather? (not the seasons)

10 hours ago

Earthquake; Sparta, NC; 5.1

Aug 09, 2020

Center of Isaias passes near, pressure drop graph local weather

Aug 04, 2020

Time to Ban Palm Oil?

Jul 30, 2020

Silence of Canadian Cities: COVID19 Lockdown and Seismic Vibrations

Jul 28, 2020

Hypothetical discussion on the effect of magnetic fields on planets

Jul 28, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments