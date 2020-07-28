July 28, 2020

Unprecedented 3-D reconstruction of pre-Columbian crania from the Caribbean and South America

by CENIEH

Unprecedented 3-D reconstruction of pre-Columbian crania from the Caribbean and South America
Crania with oblique tabular deformation. Credit: G. Rangel de Lázaro et al

Alfonso Benito Calvo, head of the Digital Mapping and 3-D Analysis Laboratory at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH) has participated in the 3-D reconstructions of a representative selection of 13 pre-Columbian human crania specifically from Cuba and Peru, which are part of the osteological collection of the The Montané Anthropological Museum in Cuba. The sample studied comprised crania with tabular oblique artificial deformation, annular deformation, and undeformed specimens. The 3-D models generated were used to produce prints and 3-D animated videos.

The deformed and undeformed crania were digitized with the Artec Space Spider structured blue light scanner, which created three-dimensional models based on the real samples. The resulting 3-D models were used to produce 3-D printed replicas and animated videos. "These 3-D models of the Cuban pre-Columbian skulls have been made with microns precision," says Alfonso Benito.

The 3-D reconstruction of the crania will allow its precise systematic investigation and dissemination in different audiovisual media and , and they are also a perfect means to publicize the associated intangible resources, such as the experiences, rites and stories that surround these crania.

This study lead by Gizéh Rangel-de Lázaro (Natural History Museum in London and IPHES-URV) is published in the journal Virtual Archeology Review.

Explore further

Drones enable the first detailed mapping of the High Plateaus Basin in the Moroccan Atlas
More information: Gizéh Rangel-de Lázaro et al., Shedding light on pre-Columbian crania collections through state of the art 3D scanning techniques. Virtual Archeology Review (2020). DOI: 10.4995/var.2021.13742
Provided by CENIEH
Citation: Unprecedented 3-D reconstruction of pre-Columbian crania from the Caribbean and South America (2020, July 28) retrieved 28 July 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-unprecedented-d-reconstruction-pre-columbian-crania.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Silence of Canadian Cities: COVID19 Lockdown and Seismic Vibrations

14 hours ago

Mw 7.8 offshore Alaskan Peninsula

Jul 22, 2020

Volcanic Ash Clouds -- Why do they flatten at certain altitudes when rising?

Jul 18, 2020

Definition of temperature in weather reporting

Jul 17, 2020

How can I measure the terrestrial tide on my place?

Jul 08, 2020

M 7.4 - 12 km SSW of Santa María Zapotitlán, Oaxaca, Mexico

Jun 25, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments