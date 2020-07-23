July 23, 2020

Researchers reveal lineage logics of retinal neurogenesis and reprogramming

by Liu Jia, Chinese Academy of Sciences

zebrafish
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

In a study published online in the Journal of Cell Biology on July 23, the researchers from Dr. He Jie's Lab at the Institute of Neuroscience, Center for Excellence in Brain Science and Intelligence Technology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences systematically analyzed the lineage progression in the zebrafish retina and provided a proof-of-concept method to get specific neuron types through lineage-dependent reprogramming.

Neurons are derived from stereotyped lineages in invertebrate species like C. elegans and Drosophila. However, it has been controversial for about 30 years whether neurogenesis is lineage-dependent in vertebrate species.

Taking advantage of transparency in the early zebrafish embryo, the researchers analyzed about 1000 in the zebrafish retina in vivo and revealed the six major neurogenic lineages responsible for all the five neuron types in the retina (retina ganglion cells, , bipolar cells, horizontal cells and ).

Using single-cell RNA sequencing, they then defined molecular characteristics of lineage-specific retinal progenitor cells (RPCs). These results showed evidence in vertebrates that neurogenesis was mostly dependent on cell lineage.

Interestingly, RPCs could be efficiently reprogrammed into specific neuron types through overexpression of a single transcription factor in vivo, and the reprogramming result was lineage-dependent.

The findings in this study proved that lineage-dependent reprogramming might be a useful way to regenerate specific neuron for disease treatment, such as glaucoma (a loss of retina ganglion cells) and macular degeneration (a loss of photoreceptor cells).

Explore further

Design redundancy is in our DNA, and that affects genes' behavior
More information: Mei Wang et al. Different lineage contexts direct common pro-neural factors to specify distinct retinal cell subtypes, Journal of Cell Biology (2020). DOI: 10.1083/jcb.202003026
Journal information: Journal of Cell Biology

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Researchers reveal lineage logics of retinal neurogenesis and reprogramming (2020, July 23) retrieved 23 July 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-reveal-lineage-logics-retinal-neurogenesis.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Tight junctions between cells

3 hours ago

Nucleic dye in bacteria

Jul 22, 2020

Where are the wasps?

Jul 21, 2020

How to remember the structures of purines and pyrimidines?

Jul 21, 2020

Why do cactus have thorns?

Jul 20, 2020

Using Far-UVC Light To Kill Airborne Human Coronaviruses

Jul 19, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments