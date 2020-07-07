July 7, 2020

Why nature, history and American culture all make social isolation difficult

by Gary Polakovic, University of Southern California

isolated
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

As politicians consider ways to stem the rising number of COVID-19 cases, public spaces have become battlegrounds for those tired of the closures.

But the controversy has roots deeper than political or economic interests— is mentally and emotionally taxing. Experts from the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences say you can blame lockdown fatigue on American culture, and just plain human nature.

"Isolation is not healthy for us. People have a strong need to bond with other people; it's important for our ," said Jonas Kaplan, assistant professor of psychology and a cognitive neuroscientist at USC Dornsife's Brain and Creativity Institute.

The human need for connecting with other humans is rooted in our psychology and evolution.

Our brains are wired to seek human interaction, including subconscious behaviors to promote bonds, Kaplan explained. For example, the brain sparks unconscious behaviors and body language to promote connections between people. And while Zoom and other help overcome isolation, they are inadequate surrogates for real contact, he said.

But how did we get this way? The answer lies in our ancestral past, said Craig Stanford, professor of anthropology and biological sciences and researcher of primate and human societies. He sees parallels.

"Being in social groups is central to us as a species for as long as we've been a species," he said. "One of the very top things that make us human is being social."

Humans evolved while deriving great benefits from socialization, including the development of hunting and survival skills, which were passed on to children, and political skills, said Stanford.

"One of the worst things we can do to someone is to isolate them or exile them. There's an unhealthy element to it, no matter how we explain it," he said.

Conflict with American identity

Other cultural forces cause Americans to chafe at restrictions. They transcend the suffered by the world's biggest economy.

Alison Dundes Renteln, professor of political science, anthropology, public policy and law, said that the coronavirus challenges the concepts of American exceptionalism and individual liberty.

"America's national identity is about political freedom. Our identity is we don't stay still long, we go conquer things, like the American conquest of the wilderness. But now nature, and the coronavirus, control us when we are used to conquering nature, so it goes against the grain and is contrary to American mythology."

Provided by University of Southern California

Citation: Why nature, history and American culture all make social isolation difficult (2020, July 7) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-nature-history-american-culture-social.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Long social isolation can lead to poor health
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

4 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

11 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

17 hours ago

When streets were lit by gas lights

18 hours ago

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)