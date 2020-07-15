July 15, 2020

How flies flip around on take-off from an upside- down position

by CNRS

How flies flip around on take-off from an upside- down position
Credit: Anna Verbe

Flies are able to right themselves very quickly when taking off from an upside-down position. Scientists from the CNRS and from The Institute of Movement Science (ISM) at Aix-Marseille Université studying this phenomenon discovered the surprising way these insects begin by turning their bodies before their heads on take-off. The research will be published on 15 July 2020 in the Journal of Experimental Biology.

With its legs pointing up and its wings down towards the floor, a fly can casually rest upside-down on a ceiling, but on take-off, it will right itself very quickly. Researchers from the CNRS and Aix-Marseille Université looked at how the insect flips itself around when taking off. With the aid of a high-speed camera, the scientists discovered that, contrary to cats which land on their feet by first turning their heads, flies begin by turning their bodies. The insect reorients itself within six beats at a speed of 10,000°/s, or approximately 30 revolutions per second. The whole movement takes approximately 0.05 s with the head turning 0.016 s later than the body.

According to the scientists, during take-off flies flip their bodies before their heads due to an inherent stabilization reflex. Small stabilizers near the wings function as a type of gyroscope. Humans have a similar reflex which kicks in when they continue to stare at something despite turning their bodies around. In the study, the team included modeling which suggested that, during reorientation, the insect stabilizes its visual system before resuming normal flight. The research aims to elucidate how orient themselves relative to a . The scientists will now further their research to investigate the effect of light on a fly's orientation.

Explore further

A robot to track and film flying insects
More information: Anna Verbe et al, How do hoverflies use their righting reflex?, The Journal of Experimental Biology (2020). DOI: 10.1242/jeb.215327
Journal information: Journal of Experimental Biology

Provided by CNRS
Citation: How flies flip around on take-off from an upside- down position (2020, July 15) retrieved 15 July 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-flies-flip-take-off-upside-position.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Impact of SARS-2 in areas where SARS-1 was prevalent in 2002-04!?

2 hours ago

Using Far-UVC Light To Kill Airborne Human Coronaviruses

3 hours ago

Why incomplete dominance name given to blending?

11 hours ago

Medical Science, Medical Ethics, COVID-19

21 hours ago

What brain exercises improve brain functions based on facts

22 hours ago

Where are the wasps?

23 hours ago

More from Biology and Medical

User comments