July 17, 2020

Air dispersion models for odor assessment

by David Bradley, Inderscience

odor
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Unpleasant odors are, well, unpleasant. Sometimes, we have to endure the stench but legislation is beginning to recognize that people have a right to not be exposed when they are avoidable. This might apply in the context of the environment local to an industrial plant, water and sewage treatment works, refuse sites and other areas, including the workplace, shopping centers, and places of entertainment.

Maurizio Onofrio, Roberta Spataro, and Serena Botta of the Department of Environment, Land and Infrastructure Engineering (DIATI) at the Politecnico di Torino in Turin, Italy, have looked at the impact of odor in the International Journal of Environment and Pollution. The team points out that the type of odorant, and sensitivity, as well as air dispersal, all affect how the issue of unpleasant odors might be addressed.

The team has specifically examined air dispersion models applied to odor impact assessment. They analyzed 69 published over the last decade or so and applied Gaussian modeling to examine and validate the experimental data. Their results show that the models are reliable but can be affected by critical issues, such as particular climate conditions, duration of averaging times and position of important receptors. However, if these factors are known and correctly managed, the models can be extremely useful.

Explore further

Why bad smells stick around and how to eliminate them
More information: Maurizio Onofrio et al. A review on the use of air dispersion models for odor assessment, International Journal of Environment and Pollution (2020). DOI: 10.1504/IJEP.2020.108358
Provided by Inderscience
Citation: Air dispersion models for odor assessment (2020, July 17) retrieved 17 July 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-air-dispersion-odor.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Definition of temperature in weather reporting

Jul 14, 2020

How can I measure the terrestrial tide on my place?

Jul 08, 2020

M 7.4 - 12 km SSW of Santa María Zapotitlán, Oaxaca, Mexico

Jun 25, 2020

Mw 7.4 quake north of New Zealand

Jun 18, 2020

Plate Tectonics and Evolutionary Pressure

Jun 16, 2020

Strong Mw5.8 Quake New Zealand

May 25, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments