June 10, 2020

Wildlife activists welcome China's new pangolin protections

A rescued pangolin in Uganda. International trade in pangolins is illegal but its body parts have been sold on the black market
A rescued pangolin in Uganda. International trade in pangolins is illegal but its body parts have been sold on the black market for use in traditional Chinese medicine, though scientists say they have no therapeutic value

Wildlife activists on Wednesday welcomed China's decision to remove pangolin parts from its official list of traditional medicines, as Beijing steps up protection of the heavily-trafficked endangered mammal.

Chinese state media reported Tuesday that pangolins were left out of the official Chinese Pharmacopoeia this year, days after the government increased for the animals to the same level enjoyed by giant pandas.

While in the pangolin is illegal, the animal's have frequently been sold at high prices on the black market as they are commonly used in traditional Chinese medicine, though scientists say they have no .

The move "may not stop the , but it gives a legal foundation that should slow trade and discourage legal consumers," Maria Diekmann, founder of the Namibia-based Rare and Endangered Species Trust, told AFP.

Diekmann said that while conservationists had been pushing for China to remove the pangolin's medicinal status for years, the COVID-19 pandemic was likely the factor behind "99 percent of the decision."

The animal, which lives in Africa and Asia, is thought by some scientists to be the possible host of the novel coronavirus that emerged at a market in China's Wuhan city last year.

"Depleted wild resources" are being withdrawn from the Pharmacopoeia, the state-owned Health Times reported Tuesday, although the exact reason for the removal of pangolins was not given.

Richard Thomas from animal rights NGO Traffic said it was still unclear if the pangolin's removal from the main text of the Pharmacopoeia would mean no formulations containing the animal's parts would remain in the annex of the text.

But "if the removal is confirmed, it could lead to a reduction in demand for pangolin scales," Thomas told AFP.

"Ultimately it is demand that fuels trade and if there is a real, sustained drop in demand, this can only be beneficial for pangolins."

China has in recent months banned the sale of wild animals for food, citing the risk of diseases spreading to humans, but the trade remains legal for other purposes—including research and traditional medicine.

Explore further

China removes pangolin from traditional medicine list

© 2020 AFP

Citation: Wildlife activists welcome China's new pangolin protections (2020, June 10) retrieved 10 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-wildlife-activists-china-pangolin.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Interesting observation concerning hydroxychloroquine

5 hours ago

Eyesight question -- Do any animals see in a spectrum other than visible light and infrared?

12 hours ago

Quantum of cells directly infected by a virus?

20 hours ago

Losing immunity to a virus

20 hours ago

SARS-CoV-2 is a hybrid from a Bat and a Pangolin

20 hours ago

Another idea on Covid-19 fatalities, Vitamin K serum levels

Jun 08, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments