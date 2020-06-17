June 17, 2020

With storms in May, lawmaker wants a longer hurricane season

by Mike Schneider

With storms in May, lawmaker wants a longer hurricane season
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, right, gives a tour to Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, of the Miami-Dade Emergency Operations Center, Monday, June 8, 2020, in Doral, Fla. Wolf, who also toured the National Hurricane Center, spoke during a news conference on the on DHS's operational readiness for the hurricane season. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Even though the six-month Atlantic hurricane season lasts as long as a typical Major League Baseball season, a Florida congresswoman thinks it needs to be longer.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy on Wednesday sent a letter to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration requesting that the start of the official season be in mid-May. The current season goes from June through November, but Murphy said there has been at least one named storm before June 1 in each of the past six years.

In 2020, three —Arthur, Bertha and Cristobal—formed in mid-May and the beginning of June, she said.

"This presents a practical problem, because and residents in hurricane-prone states use this season to inform their funding choices, public awareness campaigns, and preparation decisions," Murphy said in the letter. "Accordingly, an official season that does not accurately predict major storm activity could result in readiness being compromised and people and property being harmed."

NOAA has received the congresswoman's letter and the agency looks forward to discussing the topic with her, spokesman Christopher Vaccaro said.

Although several tropical storms have formed in the Atlantic before June 1 in recent years, most of them have been "marginal in their structure" and improved satellite monitoring has likely led to an increase in short-lived, weak storms being named by the National Hurricane Center in recent years, said Phil Klotzbach, a research scientist at Colorado State University.

There has been only one named hurricane before June since the satellite era started in 1966—Hurricane Alma in 1970.

"I don't think there is any reason to lengthen the hurricane season, since we haven't had a hurricane in May in 50 years," Klotzbach said in an email.

Even though Bertha almost flooded Brian McNoldy's home last May a day before it became a tropical , the University of Miami senior research associate does not think the season needs to be extended.

"Hurricane was also never intended to include ... all of the activity, just the majority of it," said McNoldy, who works for the Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science. "Having some outliers is fine."

Explore further

Cristobal forms in Gulf of Mexico as season's third tropical storm

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: With storms in May, lawmaker wants a longer hurricane season (2020, June 17) retrieved 17 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-storms-lawmaker-longer-hurricane-season.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Plate Tectonics and Evolutionary Pressure

Jun 16, 2020

Strong Mw5.8 Quake New Zealand

May 25, 2020

What is the reason that the Gravitational Constant (G) varies?

May 25, 2020

Nevada 6.5

May 15, 2020

Mw 6.8, Indonesia

May 11, 2020

Samalas eruption in 1257

May 10, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments