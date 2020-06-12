June 12, 2020

Staph's activation of blood clotting

by Leigh MacMillan, Vanderbilt University

Scanning electron microscopic (SEM) image of Staphylococcus aureus bacteria, enmeshed in a human white blood cell. Credit: NIAID

Acute bacterial endocarditis—infection of the inner lining of the heart—is most often caused by the bacteria Staphylococcus aureus ("staph") and has up to a 40% mortality rate.

Staph bacteria circulating in the blood adhere to heart valves and secrete the virulence factor staphylocoagulase (SC), which activates the clotting factor prothrombin to build clot-like "vegetations" on the valves. A previous structural study indicated that the first few N-terminal amino acids in the SC protein insert into a pocket of prothrombin.

Ashoka Maddur, Ph.D., Ingrid Verhamme, Ph.D., and colleagues have now characterized a series of SC fragments with changes in the N-terminal amino acids. They found SC variants that activated prothrombin with similar and higher efficiency compared to wild-type SC and defined the structural requirements of the prothrombin binding pocket.

The findings, reported in the Journal of Biological Chemistry, suggest that might change SC to evade the and could guide efforts to develop antibody therapeutics targeted at SC.

Explore further

New staph virulence factor
More information: Ashoka A. Maddur et al. Specificity and affinity of the N-terminal residues in staphylocoagulase in binding to prothrombin, Journal of Biological Chemistry (2020). DOI: 10.1074/jbc.RA120.012588
Journal information: Journal of Biological Chemistry

Provided by Vanderbilt University
Citation: Staph's activation of blood clotting (2020, June 12) retrieved 12 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-staph-blood-clotting.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
