June 22, 2020

Proper location of solid feed can improve nutrient intake and growth of dairy calves prior to weaning

by Elsevier

calves
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Dairy producers are feeding dairy calves more milk before weaning, as research has demonstrated that greater milk consumption provides short- and long-term benefits for calves. Encouraging solid feed consumption by calves on high-milk diets, however, can be challenging. Researchers have concluded that gradual weaning solves this problem more effectively than abrupt weaning, but more research is needed to optimize the process. In a recent article appearing in the Journal of Dairy Science, scientists from the University of Guelph studied gradual weaning of 60 calves divided into four groups using two weaning programs and two feed placement locations.

It is unknown whether a step-wise reduction in milk consumption during gradual weaning is better than a more continuous reduction. "It was predicted that small, frequent reductions in milk would be a more natural weaning process and cause ," said lead investigator Trevor DeVries, Ph.D., Department of Animal Biosciences, University of Guelph, Guelph, ON, Canada. "Therefore, reducing milk by larger quantities in a step-wise weaning program may be more noticeable to the calf and result in more behavioral indicators of stress, such as increased activity and vocalizations." Improving weaning transition, optimizing solid intake to prepare for a solid diet, increasing , and reducing stress are all important considerations.

The University of Guelph study compared continuous reduction of milk during weaning with step-wise reduction, as well as varying the location of the solid feed. Solid feed was placed next to the calves' milk source or on the opposite side of the pen, next to their . Because cows associate locations with the quality of food located there, the researchers hypothesized that placing the solid feed near the highly desirable milk would encourage solid feed intake.

Contrary to expectations, both weaning programs resulted in similar solid feed consumption, weight gain, and behavioral indicators of stress. As hypothesized, however, calves fed solid feed near their milk supply consumed more solid feed, , and water prior to weaning, resulting in 10 percent higher average daily weight gain during that time period. These calves also had greater feed efficiency in the second week of weaning and showed fewer stress-related behaviors once weaning concluded. This work highlighted that further research is needed on weaning strategies, water placement, and how these apply in group housing situations.

Explore further

Weaning calves before auction reduces stress and could increase profits
More information: S.D. Parsons et al, Investigation of weaning strategy and solid feed location for dairy calves individually fed with an automated milk feeding system, Journal of Dairy Science (2020). DOI: 10.3168/jds.2019-18023
Journal information: Journal of Dairy Science

Provided by Elsevier
Citation: Proper location of solid feed can improve nutrient intake and growth of dairy calves prior to weaning (2020, June 22) retrieved 23 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-proper-solid-nutrient-intake-growth.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is dark matter all around us?

Jun 21, 2020

Internal reflection problem

Jun 21, 2020

How to say "first principle"

Jun 19, 2020

Physics and Philosophy are intertwined....

Jun 15, 2020

Imaging Fresnel Lens Theory

Jun 14, 2020

Mechanical Advantage of a pulley with horizontal effort

Jun 14, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments