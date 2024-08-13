The official journal of the American Dairy Science Association®, Journal of Dairy Science® (JDS) is the leading general dairy research journal in the world. JDS readers represent education, industry, and government agencies in more than 70 countries with interests in biochemistry, breeding, economics, engineering, environment, food science, genetics, microbiology, nutrition, pathology, physiology, processing, public health, quality assurance, and sanitation. JDS has been ranked number 2 in impact factor in the Agriculture, Dairy and Animal Science category of the Journal Citation Reports® 2012, published by Thomson Reuters, with an impact factor of 2.564.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://journalofdairyscience.org/ Impact factor 2.564 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA