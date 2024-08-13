The official journal of the American Dairy Science Association®, Journal of Dairy Science® (JDS) is the leading general dairy research journal in the world. JDS readers represent education, industry, and government agencies in more than 70 countries with interests in biochemistry, breeding, economics, engineering, environment, food science, genetics, microbiology, nutrition, pathology, physiology, processing, public health, quality assurance, and sanitation. JDS has been ranked number 2 in impact factor in the Agriculture, Dairy and Animal Science category of the Journal Citation Reports® 2012, published by Thomson Reuters, with an impact factor of 2.564.

Publisher
Elsevier
Website
http://journalofdairyscience.org/
Impact factor
2.564 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Journal of Dairy Science

Dairy nutrition is leading the sustainability charge

Research into reducing greenhouse gas emissions from livestock has increased exponentially as the dairy and agriculture sectors work together toward shared sustainability and efficiency goals. While this progress has been ...

Agriculture

Aug 13, 2024

0

0

Research: Saving money, milk and improving human health

New research from the College of Veterinary Medicine at Michigan State University finds that dairy producers overtreat cows diagnosed with non-severe cases of clinical mastitis, which increases farm costs and loss of milk.

Agriculture

Sep 20, 2023

0

1

