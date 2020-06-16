June 16, 2020

Researchers fabricate functionalized black phosphorus nanosheets for circulating tumor DNA detection

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers fabricate functionalized black phosphorus nanosheets for circulating tumor DNA detection
Schematic design of NP-BPs-based biosensor for ctDNA detection. Credit: SIAT

Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) refers to DNA found in the bloodstream that comes from cancerous cells and tumors. CtDNA identification is one of the most meaningful approaches to early cancer diagnosis. However, there are few effective and practical methods for analyzing this emerging class of biomarkers.

Researchers from the Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology (SIAT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have fabricated novel black phosphorus (BPs) nanosheets for sensitive and selective detection of ctDNA.

In the study published in Biosensors and Bioelectronics, the researchers developed a nitrophenyl functionalized black phosphorus nanosheet (NP-BPs) based on the discrimination ability of single-stranded DNA (ssDNA) / double-stranded (dsDNA).

Due to the nitrophenyl functionalization, the NP-BPs biosensor synergistically increased the stability of BPs and enhanced hydrophobic and π-π stacking interactions between the biosensor and nucleotide bases, providing specific detection of ctDNA.

This biosensor showed advantages in ctDNA detection with an excellent sensitivity of 50 fM and a wide linear detection range of 50 fM-80 pM.

In addition to robustness and specificity in the discrimination of single nucleotide polymorphisms, the NP-BPs biosensor accurately detected ctDNA in the clinical serum samples. Notably, the detection process was simple with good reproducibility, and only took 15 minutes.

The researchers believe that the NP-BPs-based sensing platform is promising for early cancer diagnosis and monitoring progression.

Explore further

Limited evidence for clinical validity, utility of ctDNA
More information: Chi Huang et al. Sensitive and selective ctDNA detection based on functionalized black phosphorus nanosheets, Biosensors and Bioelectronics (2020). DOI: 10.1016/j.bios.2020.112384
Journal information: Biosensors and Bioelectronics

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Researchers fabricate functionalized black phosphorus nanosheets for circulating tumor DNA detection (2020, June 16) retrieved 16 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-fabricate-functionalized-black-phosphorus-nanosheets.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Eyesight question -- Do any animals see in a spectrum other than visible light and infrared?

Jun 15, 2020

How do animals have better immune systems than humans?

Jun 15, 2020

Do statins permanently reduce LDL levels in blood?

Jun 13, 2020

Coronaviruses in Malayan pangolins

Jun 13, 2020

SARS-CoV-2 is a hybrid from a Bat and a Pangolin

Jun 13, 2020

Focal Adhesion Kinase and the MAPK pathway

Jun 13, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments