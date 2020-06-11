June 11, 2020

Effects of potassium fertilization in pear trees

by American Society of Agronomy

Effects of potassium fertilization in pear trees
'Rocha' pear harvest in Southern Brazil, 2017. Credit: P.B. Sete.

The amount of exchangeable potassium (K) contained in native soil does not always meet the necessary nutrient demand for a pear tree, which makes the use of K based fertilizer essential. Brazilian farmers face daily challenges to increase their productivity. Such challenges include a lack of knowledge of optimum fertilizer doses, and the critical levels of those fertilizer.

In a recent article published in Agronomy Journal, researchers report on a study to determine the impact of K based fertilizers on quality and yield of pears in an orchard with a long history of use, in order to establish critical levels of K in the soil and leaves.

The team discovered that the levels of exchangeable K in the soil increased along with the application of K based fertilizers, but they did not find a correlation with the K concentration in leaves and fruits. Therefore, it was not possible to estimate the critical levels of K in the soil and leaves. Moreover, the fruits given of K showed the lowest values of ethylene production and respiration rate, which resulted in an increase in storage life in cold rooms and on the shelves.

Explore further

Excessive phosphate fertilizer use can reduce microbial functions critical to crop health
More information: Paula Beatriz Sete et al, Potassium fertilization effects on quality, economics, and yield in a pear orchard, Agronomy Journal (2020). DOI: 10.1002/agj2.20235
Journal information: Agronomy Journal

Provided by American Society of Agronomy
Citation: Effects of potassium fertilization in pear trees (2020, June 11) retrieved 11 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-effects-potassium-fertilization-pear-trees.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Interesting observation concerning hydroxychloroquine

21 hours ago

Eyesight question -- Do any animals see in a spectrum other than visible light and infrared?

Jun 10, 2020

Quantum of cells directly infected by a virus?

Jun 09, 2020

Losing immunity to a virus

Jun 09, 2020

SARS-CoV-2 is a hybrid from a Bat and a Pangolin

Jun 09, 2020

Another idea on Covid-19 fatalities, Vitamin K serum levels

Jun 08, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments