June 4, 2020

Cyprus study shows big pollutant drop during lockdown

Cyprus study shows big pollutant drop during lockdown
A woman walks past a closed souvenir shop in central capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said the third phase of the country's gradual rollback of restrictions will be completed by June 24 instead of July 14. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Researchers in Cyprus offered more evidence on Thursday that a two-month lockdown benefited the Mediterranean island nation's environment.

Preliminary results showed significantly reduced levels of carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides along a normally busy street and in a suburb of Nicosia between February and April compared to the same period last year. Both pollutants are produced by fossil fuel use.

The study by researchers at the Cyprus Institute's Climate and Atmosphere Center showed that carbon monoxide levels dropped by 28% and 23% respectively along the street and in the suburb. Levels of dropped 57% and 67% respectively.

Most cars stayed off Cypriot roads between March and May during a government stay-at-home order that included a night-time curfew.

A recent study co-authored by Cyprus Institute Professor Jos Lelieveld that looked at pollution declines during COVID-19 lockdowns estimated that, up until mid-May, 50,000 and nearly 90,000 pediatric asthma emergency room visits had been avoided in 34 countries.

A 2019 study also co-authored by Lelieveld estimated that nearly 800,000 people—1,100 people in Cyprus—die prematurely each year in Europe because of dirty air and that the life of each citizen is cut short by an average of more than two years.

Air pollution, especially , can cause respiratory and cardiovascular diseases as well as premature deaths.

"Reducing air in the long-term in a sustainable way will require that the burning of fossil fuels is phased out," Lelieveld said.

Explore further

Air pollution causes 800,000 extra deaths a year in Europe and 8.8 million worldwide

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Cyprus study shows big pollutant drop during lockdown (2020, June 4) retrieved 4 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-cyprus-big-pollutant-lockdown.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Strong Mw5.8 Quake New Zealand

May 25, 2020

What is the reason that the Gravitational Constant (G) varies?

May 25, 2020

Nevada 6.5

May 15, 2020

Mw 6.8, Indonesia

May 11, 2020

Samalas eruption in 1257

May 10, 2020

Wind Box

May 08, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments