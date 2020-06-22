June 22, 2020

Studying cells in reduced dimensions

by Bill Snyder, Vanderbilt University

RNA
A hairpin loop from a pre-mRNA. Highlighted are the nucleobases (green) and the ribose-phosphate backbone (blue). Note that this is a single strand of RNA that folds back upon itself. Credit: Vossman/ Wikipedia

Single-cell RNA sequencing is a powerful tool for identifying transcriptomic variations and developmental trajectories in cell types that determine the course of diseases like cancer, with the goal of eventually improving diagnosis and treatment.

To aid visualization and analysis, have been developed that provide low-dimensional representations of single-cell data. However, these techniques can result in dampened or exaggerated similarities between cells.

Maintenance of global and local structure inherent to each single-cell dataset is central to producing reliable low-dimensional representations for downstream analyses.

Now Cody Heiser and Ken Lau, Ph.D., have developed an unbiased, quantitative framework for evaluating the preservation of single-cell data structure by various "dimensionality reduction" techniques.

Writing in the journal Cell Reports, they suggest that the performance of these techniques can be determined by evaluating alterations to underlying data distributions. They show that the relative performance of dimensionality reduction tools such as t-SNE and UMAP varies as a function of data types and measurement modalities used.

Explore further

Analyzing single-cell landscapes
More information: Cody N. Heiser et al. A Quantitative Framework for Evaluating Single-Cell Data Structure Preservation by Dimensionality Reduction Techniques, Cell Reports (2020). DOI: 10.1016/j.celrep.2020.107576
Journal information: Cell Reports

Provided by Vanderbilt University
Citation: Studying cells in reduced dimensions (2020, June 22) retrieved 22 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-cells-dimensions.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is dark matter all around us?

15 minutes ago

Internal reflection problem

17 hours ago

How to say "first principle"

Jun 19, 2020

Physics and Philosophy are intertwined....

Jun 15, 2020

Imaging Fresnel Lens Theory

Jun 14, 2020

Mechanical Advantage of a pulley with horizontal effort

Jun 14, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments