May 11, 2020

Scientists generate multicolor concentric annular ultrafast vector beams

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Scientists generate multicolor concentric annular ultrafast vector beams
Fig. 1. Experimental setup. Credit: SIOM

Ultrafast vector beams have wide applications in photochemistry, biology and physics. They can be used in pump-probe experiments, high-resolution imaging, manipulating microparticles, classical optical communications and quantum optical communications.

Despite many methods of generating useful beams, it is usually not easy for traditional three-wave mixing or second-order nonlinear processes, where an anisotropic nonlinear material is used; and this process is rigidly constrained by phase matching condition which is extremely sensitive to light polarization.

Also, it is rather difficult and complex to generate broad bandwidth inhomogeneous distribution in every polarization using one nonlinear crystal.

Therefore, using compact and economical setup by a nonlinear process, especially third-order nonlinear process, how to generate multiple vector beams with different central wavelengths in a remains to be an unexplored issue.

Recently, researchers at Shanghai Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics (SIOM) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences generated novel multicolor concentric annular ultrafast vector beams (MUCAU-VB) based on cascaded four-wave mixing (CFWM) process simply in a glass plate and realized the modulations of a laser in spatial mode, polarization, wavelength, and pulse duration simultaneously. The result was published in Optics Express.

Scientists generate multicolor concentric annular ultrafast vector beams
Fig. 2. (a) Spectra of the sidebands. (b) Photographs of the generated multicolor sidebands. (c) and (d) Photographs of the multicolor sidebands. Credit: SIOM

In the experiment, two radially polarized pump beams modulated by two vortex half-wave plates were used to pump the . When the two beams were overlapped both in spatial and temporal domain, concentric annular beams with radial polarization, multicolor sidebands in a broad spectral range, and femtosecond pulse duration were demonstrated.

Up to 10 radially polarized frequency-upconversion concentric annular sidebands with wide bandwidth were observed. Researchers found that the spectral range of the first 7 order could extend from 545 nm to 725 nm and the pulse duration of the first-order sideband was measured to be 74 fs.

This method can be used to generate other state and other spectrum range vector beams. And it would benefit further generation and applications of multicolor ultrafast vector beams.

The work was supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China, the Instrument Developing Project and the Strategic Priority Research Program of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

More information: Shunlin Huang et al. Multicolor concentric annular ultrafast vector beams, Optics Express (2020). DOI: 10.1364/OE.387821

Journal information: Optics Express

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Scientists generate multicolor concentric annular ultrafast vector beams (2020, May 11) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2020-05-scientists-multicolor-annular-ultrafast-vector.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Laser writing enables practical flat optics and data storage in glass
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Blackbody Radiation and Complex Refractive Index

8 hours ago

Looking for information on Verity SD100 monochromator unit

16 hours ago

Can a magnifying mirror or prism be used somehow as a low-tech reading aid for the visually impaired?

Sep 7, 2024

Why tilting a diffraction grating produces tilted dots

Sep 2, 2024

Spherical Lens Model and Proof

Sep 2, 2024

Interpretation of a complex angle of refraction

Aug 28, 2024

More from Optics

Load comments (0)