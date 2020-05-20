May 20, 2020

Tasting groundwater reveals reserves of valuable minerals

by CSIRO

water
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

CSIRO researcher Dr. Nathan Reid led a team of scientists analyzing samples of groundwater from the Capricorn region in Western Australia, where layers of sediment and weathering are believed to hide potential ore deposits from view.

The researchers discovered broad 'halos' of altered water chemistry around known deposits of gold, uranium, and other minerals where interaction with the ore systems had left distinctive traces in the water.

"Groundwater penetrates through covering sediments and interacts directly with the bedrock, dissolving trace amounts of the minerals present into solution," Dr. Reid said.

"By sampling those waters, our instruments can essentially 'taste' the geology they have come into contact with.

"Where the underlying rocks contain a valuable ore deposit, the chemical flavor of that mineralization extends much further than the concentrated mineralization itself—just like a teaspoon of salt can make a whole glass of water taste salty."

These halos of altered chemistry could help geologists identify areas where other ore deposits might still lie hidden below the surface, helping to focus in the right areas.

Chemical anomalies identified in groundwater from sediment-covered areas of the study region have already stimulated further exploration investment from companies seeking to identify undiscovered mineral deposits.

MRIWA CEO Nicole Roocke welcomed the findings, published in MRIWA report M0436 today.

"The innovative work in this project by scientists across CSIRO, the Centre for Exploration Targeting and Curtin University will play an important role in encouraging mining industry investment in under-explored areas of Western Australia," Ms Roocke said.

"This work demonstrates the exciting mineral exploration potential remaining in the Capricorn, and we anticipate this innovative approach to mineral exploration will stimulate renewed interest in many similar areas of Western Australia where we know richly endowed geology lies buried below younger rocks.

"By supporting this , the Western Australian Government is helping to provide the industry with the tools it needs to invest in identifying the next generation of ore deposits in this state."

The technical report summarizing the findings of this research can be found at Distal Footprint of Giant Ore Systems: Capricorn WA Case Study .

Explore further

Prospecting for gold just got a lot easier
Provided by CSIRO
Citation: Tasting groundwater reveals reserves of valuable minerals (2020, May 20) retrieved 21 May 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-05-groundwater-reveals-reserves-valuable-minerals.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Nevada 6.5

May 15, 2020

Mw 6.8, Indonesia

May 11, 2020

Samalas eruption in 1257

May 10, 2020

Wind Box

May 08, 2020

Volcanic Ash Clouds -- Why do they flatten at certain altitudes when rising?

May 02, 2020

Maunder Minimum & Climate Change

Apr 30, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments