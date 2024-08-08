CSIRO, Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization is Australia's governmental agency for scientific research. CSIRO was originally founded in 1926 as the Advisory Council of Science and Industry. CSIRO employs 6,000 scientists, technicians and support staff with 50 sites around Australia and labs in Mexico and France. CSIRO is divided into 16 operational divisions including but not limited to, Australia Telescope National Laboratory, Energy Technology, Entomology, Material Sciences and Engineering, Sustainable Ecosystems and Molecular and Health Technologies. CSIRO is noted for its work at the Darwin Laboratories, the invention of the Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy, invention of the insect repellent Aerogar and a series of biological control inhibiting the spread of rabbit hemorrhagic disease. Media inquiries are welcome.

Address
CSIRO Enquiries,Bag 10 Clayton South VIC 3169, Australia
Website
http://www.csiro.au/csiro/channel/_ca_dch2t.html
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CSIRO

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

CSIRO

How a global collaboration is helping protect biodiversity

Ask a 10-year-old to name some extinct animals and they can usually rattle off ancient species such as the Tasmanian Tiger, Woolly Mammoth and Dodo. Some may even be able to tell you what the animals used to look like without ...

Ecology

Jul 9, 2024

0

17

Out in the cold: Enhancing frost tolerance in wheat

Rugging up against winter chills is a cozy and easy option for most of us. But our crops are facing frosts and freezing temperatures without the warmth of winter woolies. Frost poses a significant threat to agriculture, particularly ...

Agriculture

Jul 3, 2024

0

3

Climate concerns: Trends in Australian snow

As the 2024 snow season approaches, many people are wondering whether it will be a good year for skiing. In 2023, we had a poor snow season due to unusually warm and dry weather from June to September.

Earth Sciences

Jun 11, 2024

0

27

page 1 from 40