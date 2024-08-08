CSIRO, Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization is Australia's governmental agency for scientific research. CSIRO was originally founded in 1926 as the Advisory Council of Science and Industry. CSIRO employs 6,000 scientists, technicians and support staff with 50 sites around Australia and labs in Mexico and France. CSIRO is divided into 16 operational divisions including but not limited to, Australia Telescope National Laboratory, Energy Technology, Entomology, Material Sciences and Engineering, Sustainable Ecosystems and Molecular and Health Technologies. CSIRO is noted for its work at the Darwin Laboratories, the invention of the Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy, invention of the insect repellent Aerogar and a series of biological control inhibiting the spread of rabbit hemorrhagic disease. Media inquiries are welcome.

Address CSIRO Enquiries,Bag 10 Clayton South VIC 3169, Australia Website http://www.csiro.au/csiro/channel/_ca_dch2t.html Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CSIRO

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed