Professor Elizabeth McGraw of Penn State's Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics explains what scientists know about the mutation of viruses in general, what scientists know about mutations of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 specifically, and what implications those mutations could have for public health.
Citation:
Video: Will this virus mutate? (2020, April 20)
retrieved 20 April 2020
from https://phys.org/news/2020-04-video-virus-mutate.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no
part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
Your feedback will go directly to Science X editors.
E-mail the story
Video: Will this virus mutate?
Your Privacy
This site uses cookies to assist with navigation, analyse your use of our services, and provide content from third parties.
By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Privacy Policy
and Terms of Use.
User comments