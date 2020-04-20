April 20, 2020

Video: Will this virus mutate?

by Pennsylvania State University

coronavirus , COVID-19
This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 -- also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19 -- isolated from a patient in the US. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like. Credit: NIAID-RML

Will this virus mutate?

Professor Elizabeth McGraw of Penn State's Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics explains what scientists know about the mutation of viruses in general, what scientists know about mutations of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 specifically, and what implications those mutations could have for .

Credit: Pennsylvania State University

Explore further

As coronavirus myths multiply, experts sort fact from fiction
Provided by Pennsylvania State University
Citation: Video: Will this virus mutate? (2020, April 20) retrieved 20 April 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-04-video-virus-mutate.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Identification help with this odd skull/piece of bone please

6 hours ago

PPE gown materials

10 hours ago

Coronaviruses in Malayan pangolins

17 hours ago

Covid-19 fatal effects

17 hours ago

Policy for pandemic issues and how models shape it

Apr 18, 2020

Innovations to help COVID-19 treatment efforts

Apr 17, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments