April 24, 2020

Video: The muddle in the middle-Pleistocene

by Wits University

ancient skulls
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

During the late middle Pleistocene—between 400 000 and 150 0000 years ago—the populations occupying Earth, and Africa specifically, looked very differently from what they do now. There is evidence for at least three forms of human relatives inhabiting Africa, including Homo heidelbergensis, Homo naledi and Homo sapiens (modern humans).

Some, or all of these hominids made tools such as those associated with the middle stone age culture that began around 305 000 years ago. The question is, which of these human relatives got so crafty? Traditionally, it is thought that the larger brained species like Homo heidelbergensis and Homo sapiens should be associated with more complicated tool kits. But the answers may not be so simple. With three forms of early human relatives around, things are much more complicated, explains Professor Lee Berger.

Credit: Wits University

Explore further

Fossil skull casts doubt over modern human ancestry
Provided by Wits University
Citation: Video: The muddle in the middle-Pleistocene (2020, April 24) retrieved 24 April 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-04-video-middle-pleistocene.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Time to Ban Palm Oil?

17 hours ago

Question about variations of the Sun's path over long periods of time

Apr 20, 2020

How can I measure the terrestrial tide on my place?

Apr 20, 2020

Heating capacity of sunlight

Apr 20, 2020

Disappearance of vapour trails - more warming?

Apr 15, 2020

Krakatoa erupts again, April 11, 2020

Apr 13, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments